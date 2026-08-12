Politics

Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh poised to become growth powerhouses

Under the proposal, the future cities will retain the existing natural areas, population and numbers of commune-level administrative units of their respective provinces.

A plenary sitting of the 16th National Assembly’s first extraordinary session (Photo: VNA)
A plenary sitting of the 16th National Assembly’s first extraordinary session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers, during the 10th working day of the 16th National Assembly’s first extraordinary session, are discussing the establishment of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh cities on August 12, with the Government proposing that resources be concentrated to develop the two localities into major economic growth poles.

According to the Government’s proposal, the northern provinces of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh have consistently played important roles in the development of the Red River Delta, northern Vietnam and the entire country. Both have effectively leveraged their potential and advantages to become two of the localities with leading economic scale in the country.

Under the proposal, the future cities will retain the existing natural areas, population and numbers of commune-level administrative units of their respective provinces.

Quang Ninh city will cover 6,231.27 sq.km, have a population of 1,523,400, and consist of 54 commune-level administrative units (30 wards, 22 communes and two special zones).

Meanwhile, Bac Ninh city will cover 4,713.75 sq.km, have a population of 3,989,623, and comprise 99 commune-level administrative units, (45 wards and 54 communes).

vnanet-minister-of-home-affairs-nguyen-tien-hai.jpg
Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai presents the Government's proposals on the establishment of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh cities. (Photo: VNA)

The NA’s Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs recommended that the legislature approve resolutions on the establishment of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh cities.

The verification agency asked the Government to direct the People’s Committees of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh provinces to urgently prepare for and consolidate their organisational apparatuses, replace official seals and make other necessary preparations for the operation of the new urban administrations, ensuring synchronised implementation immediately after the NA adopts the resolutions.

It stressed that the administrations of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh should mobilise resources to develop the two localities into economic growth poles while promptly streamlining and consolidating their organisational structures under the urban administration model.

The authorities were also urged to ensure efficient and effective governance and promote comprehensive development in cultural and social aspects, thereby improving residents’ quality of life.

In the morning sitting, NA deputies will also consider the investment policy for Ring Road No. 5 project in the Hanoi Capital Region and adjustments to the investment policy for the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong railway project.

In the afternoon, they are set to discuss a draft law amending and supplementing several articles of 10 laws related to administrative procedures and business conditions in the agricultural and environmental sector./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #Quang Ninh #Bac Ninh #16th National Assembly #first extraordinary session Bac Ninh Quang Ninh
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