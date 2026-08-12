Sci-Tech

National programme on AI human resources development approved

The programme aims to develop an AI workforce of sufficient scale, structure and quality to meet the requirements of strategic technology sectors, enhance national technological self-reliance, promote innovation and digital transformation, and foster the digital economy and digital society.

AI-powered robots help ease the workload of civil servants in providing initial consultations, while enabling citizens to become familiar with AI applications in accessing public services. (Photo: VNA)
AI-powered robots help ease the workload of civil servants in providing initial consultations, while enabling citizens to become familiar with AI applications in accessing public services. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau has signed Decision No. 1528/QD-TTg dated August 11, 2026, approving the national programme on artificial intelligence (AI) human resources development through 2030, with a vision to 2035.

The programme aims to develop an AI workforce of sufficient scale, structure and quality to meet the requirements of strategic technology sectors, enhance national technological self-reliance, promote innovation and digital transformation, and foster the digital economy and digital society. It also seeks to make the ability to use and apply AI one of the essential competencies of learners, workers, managers and administrators.

The programme also targets the development of highly qualified and specialised personnel capable of researching, developing, mastering, deploying and managing AI systems in a safe, reliable and responsible manner. It aims to help Vietnam become one of the leading countries in the region in AI human resources development, thereby improving labour productivity and national competitiveness while safeguarding national interests in the AI era.

By 2030, the programme targets widespread access to knowledge, skills and competencies for the safe and effective use of AI among learners, workers, managers and administrators. Specifically, at least 80% of general education and university preparatory students, 100% of learners at higher education institutions and at least 80% of learners at vocational education establishments are expected to acquire such competencies. The goals also cover at least 90% of civil servants, public employees and workers at public non-business units, and 100% of personnel working in education and training.

The programme also targets the training, retraining and upskilling of at least 50,000 people with undergraduate or higher qualifications who can apply AI in key sectors and fields.

At the same time, at least 10,000 highly qualified AI personnel, including researchers, engineers and experts capable of researching, developing, mastering, deploying, operating and managing advanced AI systems, will be trained and developed. Of this number, a minimum of 1,500 specialists is expected to be capable of researching, developing, and mastering core technologies and leading key AI tasks.

An AI-integrated education system will be established across all levels and types of education, with 100% of higher education institutions expected to introduce regulations governing the use of the technology in training, research and assessment.

The programme also aims to establish at least 10 advanced, specialised AI training and research centres, as well as at least 25 higher education institutions serving as hubs for AI training, research and innovation.

With a vision to 2035, it seeks to set up a modern and sustainable AI human resources ecosystem capable of adapting to technological developments and international integration. The ability to use and apply AI is expected to become a widespread competency among the workforce, while the technology will serve as a foundational one driving learning, work, production, business and national governance.

To achieve these objectives, the programme sets out a range of specific tasks and solutions, including developing and completing the institutional framework; developing a pool of teachers, experts and training support networks; developing highly qualified human resources; linking training with businesses and the labour market; and developing infrastructure, data and shared practical-learning environments for training, among others.

Particular priority will be given to supporting vulnerable groups, workers at risk of displacement by automation, learners in disadvantaged areas, women working in technology, people with disabilities and other groups requiring equitable access to AI capabilities./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Vietnam AI workforce #artificial intelligence #AI human resources Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Digital transformation

Related News

Cargo handling operations at Berths 3 and 4 of the Hai Phong International Gateway Port. (Photo: VNA)

AI reshapes logistics, raising bar for workforce skills

According to the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA), the logistics sector will require around 2.2 million workers by 2030, including 1.6 million employees for logistics service providers and nearly 600,000 personnel supporting logistics operations in manufacturing and trading enterprises.

See more

The report “Vietnam’s Technological Leap: Sources of Success and Limitations” (Photo: screenshot)

Vietnam makes significant technological progress thanks to open-door policy: Russian expert

Dezhina, a senior researcher at the Institute of Sociology under the Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the rapid development of Vietnam’s services sector and knowledge-based industries represents a technological leap driven largely by foreign investment and government policies aimed at developing infrastructure, boosting exports and attracting FDI.

The Da Nang People’s Committee presents awards to the Top 10 projects in the Student Category of the Da Nang Innovation and Startup Competition at SURF 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang runs biggest annual startup event

Themed “A New Era of Growth – Pioneering Innovation”, the festival focused on expanding international connectivity, promoting cross-border investment cooperation and highlighting strategic technology sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, digital technology, blockchain, green technology and digital transformation.

Personnel responsible for safeguarding national digital sovereignty in cyberspace maintain a serious and focused working spirit at all times (Photo: VNA)

Protecting national security amid digital transformation, cyberspace

Cybersecurity, information security and data security risks must be identified and addressed early and from afar, with appropriate defensive measures ready to neutralise threats and protect national interests in cyberspace, said Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention (A05).

The leadership of the Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is introduced. (Photo:VNA)

Mekong Delta launches first robotics, AI research institute

Dr. Nguyen Van Quang, Rector of Nam Can Tho University, said the university is developing a value chain covering training, research, technology development, testing, technology transfer and commercialisation. The model is designed to link research more closely with practical needs, ensuring that technologies generate products and products create value for society.

Participants pose for a photo at the launch of the Daegu innovation space in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Daegu innovation space opens in Da Nang

The Daegu technology and innovation space in Da Nang will introduce Daegu’s outstanding technologies, innovative products and solutions while serving as a bridge connecting businesses, research institutes, universities and startup communities from the two cities.

The virtual assistant interface on the reception robot in Lai Hoa commune. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho builds smart, modern administration through AI application

Amid efforts to accelerate national digital transformation, localities in Can Tho city are integrating modern technologies into State administration. Beyond conventional software and online platforms, artificial intelligence (AI) is being incorporated into public administrative service processes, leading to tangible improvements in service of people and businesses.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of Conviction 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City urged to lead in developing, testing new technology models: Deputy PM

Conviction 2026, a national-level forum on Digital Assets and Artificial Intelligence, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 14, brings together representatives from State management agencies, technology companies, financial institutions, investment funds, experts, research institutes, universities and domestic and international partners, creating opportunities to connect policies, technology, resources and markets, according to Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung.

Students at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology – Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, practice applying advanced technologies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam taps global expertise to develop world-class AI workforce

The network aims to attract global Vietnamese AI talents, strengthen links among research institutions, businesses and experts to form strong research teams and promote commercialisation, while mobilising experts to advise on policies and key national AI programmes and projects.

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

As the country's science, technology and innovation hub, Ho Chi Minh City is now scrambling to build capacity for the quantum age, with workforce development at the centre of its push to seize future opportunities.

At the Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 (Photo: tapchikinhtetaichinh.vn)

Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 drives new models

NIC Deputy Director Hoang Trung Hieu shared that Vietnam is working to gradually make science, technology, and innovation its main growth drivers. Along the way, Japan stands out as one of its key partners, bringing strong capabilities in sci-tech, industry, and workforce, along with an extensive network of companies, research institutes, and universities.

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (R) and Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Sharon Claydon (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia strengthen parliamentary cooperation

the Australian Parliament looks forward to close coordination with the Vietnamese NA at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and other multilateral forums, said Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Sharon Claydon.