VinSpace announces satellite launch contract with SpaceX

Hanoi (VNA) – VinSpace Joint Stock Company has announced the signing of a launch contract with the US-based SpaceX, marking a significant milestone in its roadmap to build comprehensive aerospace capabilities and contribute to the development of Vietnam's space industry.



According to a release by the company, under the agreement, VinSpace's satellites will launch aboard a Transporter rideshare mission in 2027 as part of SpaceX's rideshare programme, which enables multiple customers to share a single launch.



VinSpace is responsible for the research, development, manufacturing and on-orbit operation of its satellites. The satellites will support the on-orbit demonstration of in-house developed technologies, strengthen VinSpace's satellite engineering capabilities, and pave the way for future commercial space applications.



The agreement provides an important foundation for VinSpace's first satellite missions. In April 2026, the company announced its plan to develop and launch its first satellites into orbit in 2027.



Vu Trong Thu, Chief Executive Officer of VinSpace, shared that:"This contract with SpaceX is an important milestone in VinSpace's long-term strategy to help build Vietnam's space ecosystem and strengthen the country's position within the global space economy."/.





VNA