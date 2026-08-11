Society

Vietnam Red Cross Society provides 100 billion VND in aid to Cuban people

President of the VRCS Central Committee Do Thi Thu Thao said the assistance represents the sentiments, solidarity and gratitude of the Vietnamese people towards the Cuban people, as well as the continuation of the friendship nurtured by generations of the two countries.

President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society's Central Committee Do Thi Thu Thao (fourth, right) hands over the token of 100 billion VND in aid to Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes (third, left) at the ceremony on August 11. (Photo: VNA)
President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society's Central Committee Do Thi Thu Thao (fourth, right) hands over the token of 100 billion VND in aid to Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes (third, left) at the ceremony on August 11. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS)'s Central Committee, in coordination with the Cuban Embassy in Hanoi, held a ceremony on August 11 to hand over the token of 100 billion VND (around 3.82 million USD) in aid to the Cuban people on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro Ruz (August 13, 1926 - 2026).

The sum was raised through the 2026 Humanitarian Month campaign to support the Cuban people.

At the ceremony, President of the VRCS Central Committee Do Thi Thu Thao said the assistance represents the sentiments, solidarity and gratitude of the Vietnamese people towards the Cuban people, as well as the continuation of the friendship nurtured by generations of the two countries.

Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated zone in Quang Tri province in 1973 and his immortal words that “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed even its own blood” have become enduring symbols of solidarity and friendship between the two peoples, she noted.

According to Thao, the Cuban people have continued to face many difficulties in their daily life in recent years. She stressed that the assistance is not merely material support, but also reflects the sentiments, solidarity and gratitude of the Vietnamese people towards the Cuban people, and carries forward the steadfast friendship cultivated by generations of the two nations.

Through the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam, the VRCS conveys a message that the Vietnamese people will always stand alongside the Cuban people, Thao said, affirming that “For the Vietnam Red Cross Society, we always believe that humanitarianism has no borders and compassion is not limited by geographical distance.”

Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes expressed his heartfelt sentiment at the messages of affection and solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba.

He said the assistance comes as Cuba is facing numerous difficulties and demonstrates the solidarity of the Vietnamese Party, State and people with Cuba.

Beyond its material value, the assistance is also an encouraging message from Vietnam, helping ease the impact of current difficulties on the lives of the Cuban people. Its receipt shortly before the celebration of Fidel Castro’s 100th birth anniversary makes the gesture particularly meaningful, he added.

The Ambassador affirmed that the affection and solidarity between the two peoples, founded and nurtured by Fidel Castro and President Ho Chi Minh, will continue to be preserved and promoted by future generations. He also recalled the programme launched by the VRCS Central Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front in 2025 to support the Cuban people, expressing appreciation for the Vietnamese people’s acts of solidarity.

At the ceremony, the Ambassador presented the VRCS Central Committee with an artwork entitled “Fidel Castro Ruz – Cuba in the hearts of the Vietnamese people”, made up of more than 6,600 small photographs./.

VNA
#Cuba #Vietnam Red Cross Society #aid #Cuban Embassy #100th birth anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro Ruz Cuba
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long (second from left) witnesses the handover ceremony for the first batch of rice produced by TBAgri to the Cuban side. (Photo: Embassy of Vietnam in Cuba)

Vietnam hands over Cuba-grown rice to partner

More than 470 tonnes of rice grown in Cuba from Vietnam's OM5451 variety were handed over to Cuban partner GRANMAX at a ceremony in Havana on August 4, marking the first harvest delivered by Vietnamese agricultural company TBAgri under a joint Vietnam–Cuba rice production project.

The scientific seminar is held by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics in Hanoi on August 3. (Photo: VNA)

Seminar honours Fidel Castro's legacy, enduring Vietnam–Cuba solidarity

A Vietnamese official said Fidel Castro's revolutionary ideals transcended national borders, making him a steadfast internationalist, an outstanding theorist and practitioner of the international communist and workers' movement, and an enduring symbol of national liberation and socialism.

At the meeting between Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (L) - Special Envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam - and Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cuba promote comprehensive cooperation in new development stage

During the visit, from June 20 to 22, Trung held meetings with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, and conducted talks with Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

See more

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are used in rice production in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Nguyen Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Chungnam province and Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Resolution expected to create new breakthrough in harnessing OV resources

The resolution marks a significant shift in strategic mindset, for the first time defining the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad as a “strategic resource” for national construction, development and defence. For many overseas Vietnamese, this represents a transition from simply being supported and mobilised to actively “accompanying and co-creating” development mechanisms.

Former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi court to open trial of ex-deputy minister, 27 others in bribery case

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour Management, allowed former Director General Tong Hai Nam to direct officials to create difficulties for companies during appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Older persons are driver of national development: Deputy Prime Minister

Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive.