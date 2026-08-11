Vietnam Red Cross Society provides 100 billion VND in aid to Cuban people

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS)'s Central Committee, in coordination with the Cuban Embassy in Hanoi, held a ceremony on August 11 to hand over the token of 100 billion VND (around 3.82 million USD) in aid to the Cuban people on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro Ruz (August 13, 1926 - 2026).

The sum was raised through the 2026 Humanitarian Month campaign to support the Cuban people.

At the ceremony, President of the VRCS Central Committee Do Thi Thu Thao said the assistance represents the sentiments, solidarity and gratitude of the Vietnamese people towards the Cuban people, as well as the continuation of the friendship nurtured by generations of the two countries.

Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated zone in Quang Tri province in 1973 and his immortal words that “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed even its own blood” have become enduring symbols of solidarity and friendship between the two peoples, she noted.

According to Thao, the Cuban people have continued to face many difficulties in their daily life in recent years. She stressed that the assistance is not merely material support, but also reflects the sentiments, solidarity and gratitude of the Vietnamese people towards the Cuban people, and carries forward the steadfast friendship cultivated by generations of the two nations.

Through the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam, the VRCS conveys a message that the Vietnamese people will always stand alongside the Cuban people, Thao said, affirming that “For the Vietnam Red Cross Society, we always believe that humanitarianism has no borders and compassion is not limited by geographical distance.”

Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes expressed his heartfelt sentiment at the messages of affection and solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba.

He said the assistance comes as Cuba is facing numerous difficulties and demonstrates the solidarity of the Vietnamese Party, State and people with Cuba.

Beyond its material value, the assistance is also an encouraging message from Vietnam, helping ease the impact of current difficulties on the lives of the Cuban people. Its receipt shortly before the celebration of Fidel Castro’s 100th birth anniversary makes the gesture particularly meaningful, he added.

The Ambassador affirmed that the affection and solidarity between the two peoples, founded and nurtured by Fidel Castro and President Ho Chi Minh, will continue to be preserved and promoted by future generations. He also recalled the programme launched by the VRCS Central Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front in 2025 to support the Cuban people, expressing appreciation for the Vietnamese people’s acts of solidarity.

At the ceremony, the Ambassador presented the VRCS Central Committee with an artwork entitled “Fidel Castro Ruz – Cuba in the hearts of the Vietnamese people”, made up of more than 6,600 small photographs./.

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