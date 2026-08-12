Politics

Top Vietnamese leader highlights strategic mineral, high-tech cooperation with Australian firms

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received leaders of Australian businesses in Canberra on August 12 morning (local time), highlighting opportunities to expand cooperation in strategic mineral supply chains, high technology and innovation as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations enters a new phase.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (right) meets with Craig Bradshaw, CEO of EQ Resources Limited of Australia. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (right) meets with Craig Bradshaw, CEO of EQ Resources Limited of Australia. (Photo: VNA)

Canberra (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received leaders of Australian businesses in Canberra on August 12 morning (local time), highlighting opportunities to expand cooperation in strategic mineral supply chains, high technology and innovation as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations enters a new phase.

Meeting with Craig Bradshaw, CEO of EQ Resources Limited, the Vietnamese leader highly appreciated the company’s substantive cooperation with Vietnamese partners in tungsten, noting that strategic minerals are emerging as a global development issue as green transition and digital transformation, along with the development of high-tech industries, are driving growing demand for strategic minerals worldwide.

He said the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is opening up new opportunities for the two countries to develop strategic supply chains, with critical minerals offering significant potential for cooperation.

Bradshaw expressed his impression of Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements in recent years, while speaking highly of the country’s potential and strategic development orientations in its new phase of development. He also highlighted Vietnam’s mineral potential and expressed his wish to continue expanding investment in the Southeast Asian country in the coming time.

He suggested Vietnam continue improving its institutions, particularly in mineral exploitation, to attract long-term foreign investment and facilitate the development and processing of higher-value products.

Recognising EQ Resources Limited’s model, which combines Australia's raw materials with processing capacity in Vietnam, General Secretary and President Lam said businesses from the two countries can complement each other in building high-value-added supply chains. He hoped that the model would be expanded in a stable, long-term and mutually beneficial manner.

Vietnam wants to work with EQ Resources Limited to expand cooperation in strategic mineral supply chains, deep mineral processing and high-tech materials, he stated, stressing that cooperation should go beyond raw material supply towards building an industrial ecosystem for high-tech materials, which will generate greater added value for both countries.

The top leader affirmed that Vietnam will continue to improve its institutions to develop a modern and sustainable mineral industry and encourage companies with advanced technologies, modern management and long-term investment commitments to participate in strategic mineral supply chains in Vietnam.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (right) meets with Malcolm Turnbull AC, Chairman of Advanced Navigation, who is also former Prime Minister of Australia. (Photo: VNA)

Receiving Malcolm Turnbull AC, Chairman of Advanced Navigation, who is also former Prime Minister of Australia, General Secretary and President Lam said that against a rapidly changing and complex global backdrop, Vietnam and Australia need to enhance coordination and make effective use of cooperation opportunities to meet their respective development demands and address global challenges.

Vietnam regards economic, science and technology, maritime and ocean cooperation as foundations for creating new breakthroughs in the bilateral relations, he stressed, noting that many of Vietnam’s development priorities align with Australian businesses’ strengths, particularly in science and technology.

The Vietnamese leader said Advanced Navigation’s navigation and positioning technologies are well suited to Vietnam’s priority areas of cooperation with Australia. Vietnam welcomes and stands ready to create favourable conditions for cooperation between the company and Vietnamese partners, towards promoting technology transfer, turning research results into concrete products and applications, and gradually integrating into global supply chains for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Turnbull showed optimism about the strong development of Australia-Vietnam ties and affirmed Advanced Navigation’s intention to expand its operations in Vietnam, saying the company is committed to becoming a reliable, long-term and effective partner with the country.

The Vietnamese leader welcomed Turnbull's views and proposals, stressing that science, technology and innovation will be among the most important pillars as the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership enters a new stage.

He hoped Turnbull will continue supporting Vietnam’s science and technology development, while sharing proposals, initiatives and business plans in areas where Australia has strengths and experience.

The General Secretary and President also expressed his belief that cooperation with Advanced Navigation will help develop advanced technology products, high-quality human resources and Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem, contributing to the development of both countries and the bilateral ties./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #To Lam #strategic mineral #high-tech cooperation #Australian firms #green transition and digital transformation Australia Vietnam
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