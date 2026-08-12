Top Vietnamese leader meets Australian firms

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Top leader: Vietnam highly evaluates Mexico’s role in Latin America
Vietnam always treasures Mexico’s role and position in Latin America, and considers the Mexican Labour Party a traditional and trusted partner of the Communist Party of Vietnam, said Party General Secretary and President To Lam.
Celebrations mark Vietnam-Thailand friendship
The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand hosted a reception in Bangkok on August 18 to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), as well as the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations.
Strength behind rudimentary weapons
Not modern military hardware, but rudimentary weapons and even familiar farming tools used by ordinary people were present during the August General Uprising of 1945. More than 80 years later, these artefacts are preserved at the Vietnam Military History Museum, quietly telling their stories to younger generations.
August Revolution lessons guide Vietnam into the new era
The 1945 August Revolution marked a historic turning point in Vietnam’s struggle for national independence, demonstrating the power of unity, self-reliance and strategic vision. Eighty-one years on, these enduring values continue to provide inspiration and momentum for Vietnam’s development in the new era.
More than 100 young Asian musicians unite in Hanoi
More than 100 young musicians from across Asia have gathered in Hanoi for two concerts by the Asian Youth Orchestra (AYO). Beyond presenting classical masterpieces, the performances at the Ho Guom Opera House highlight the power of music to connect people, bringing together young talents from different languages, cultures and musical backgrounds to find a common voice.
Draft laws must support management reform, stronger decentralisation: PM
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired the Government's August law-building session on August 18 to discuss 12 draft laws and resolutions scheduled for consideration and approval at the second session of the 16th National Assembly.
Top leader visits Infantry Division 308
Party General Secretary and President To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, paid a working visit to Infantry Division 308 of Army Corps 12 under the Ministry of National Defence in Hanoi on August 18.
Prime Minister pays tribute to former Chinese Premier
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung led a delegation representing the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front to the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam on August 18 to pay respects to former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji.
VIFC seeks to unlock international capital for Vietnam’s economy
The draft Urban Development Law, expected to be passed by the National Assembly on August 24, 2026, continues to codify mechanisms for the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC), creating an additional legal foundation for the new model. Experts say the challenge is not only attracting international capital, but also creating mechanisms to channel it into businesses and the wider economy.
Vietnam’s foreign policy reflects national identity, resilience: Japanese scholar
Vietnam’s foreign policy reflects the country’s historical and cultural identity, combining flexibility in dealing with partners with a steadfast commitment to independence, self-reliance and national interests, according to Professor Shimizu Masaaki from Osaka University of Japan.
New train service links central Vietnam’s heritage sites
A new train service linking Hue with several destinations in central Vietnam began ticket sales on August 17, offering travellers a convenient way to explore the region’s famous heritage sites.
NA Standing Committee reviews draft Law on Urban Development
The National Assembly Standing Committee on August 17 reviewed a report on feedback and revisions to the draft Law on Urban Development.
Top leader attends opening of knowledge update programme for 14th Party Central Committee members
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended the opening ceremony of the first class of a knowledge update and training programme for members of the 14th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on August 17, stressing that the programme's value should be measured not by the amount of information conveyed, but by new perspectives, better decisions and improved outcomes.
Military sharpens disaster response skills
Nineteen teams have competed in disaster response, search and rescue exercises at the 2026 Military-wide Civil Defense Sports Festival.
First national computer-based Vietnamese language proficiency test held overseas
A Vietnamese language proficiency test based on the six-level Vietnamese Language Proficiency Framework for foreigners was held on computers at the Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka on August 15, marking the first time the nationally standardised test had been administered overseas in a computer-based format.
Dak Lak Durian Festival seeks to elevate Vietnam’s agricultural brand globally
The 2026 Dak Lak Durian Festival opened in Buon Ma Thuot ward on August 15, aiming to promote the local durian brand, expand export markets and enhance the global reputation of Vietnamese agricultural products.
Mechanisms devised to unlock strategic potential of overseas Vietnamese
As Vietnam enters a new phase of development, the Politburo has issued Resolution 23 on overseas Vietnamese affairs, marking a new approach that identifies the Vietnamese community abroad as one of the country’s important strategic resources.
Efforts underway to keep Dao Thanh Y cultural heritage alive
Home to a Dao Thanh Y community that has preserved its distinctive cultural heritage for around 300 years, Quang La commune in Quang Ninh province is promoting traditional crafts, customs and community-based tourism to keep its highland cultural identity alive while creating new opportunities for local development.
US POW/MIA agency supports identification of Vietnamese fallen soldiers' remains
US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) has expressed its support for Vietnam in the search, recovery, and identification of Vietnamese fallen soldiers, which is both a moral obligation and a key priority.
Hanoi seeks Russian cooperation in urban railway development
An inter-agency delegation led by Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang has held talks with officials in Moscow and St. Petersburg on railway and urban railway development and expanded cooperation between Hanoi and Russian localities.