Vietnamese, Lao NAs instrumental in driving lasting ties: Lao paper

Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao News Agency (KPL) published an article on August 11 evening affirming that comprehensive and close cooperation between the Lao and Vietnamese legislatures has made positive contributions to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion shared by their Parties, States and people, helping the relationship continue to flourish and endure.

The article said Laos and Vietnam share a long-standing friendship and established diplomatic ties on September 5, 1962. The two close neighbours have been connected in daily life and in their struggles for national independence for decades. Their relationship is a rare, pure and steadfast one that has withstood numerous challenges and was forged with the blood of revolutionary soldiers from both countries. Laos and Vietnam have always supported each other and stood ready to sacrifice for one another.

Building on the exceptionally close special solidarity between Laos and Vietnam, the two legislatures have continued to uphold their tradition of comprehensive and close collaboration across multiple fields.

The relationship was founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong and subsequently nurtured and forged by generations of revolutionary leaders through the arduous revolutionary struggles of their people. It has become an invaluable common legacy, a law of existence and development for both countries, and one of the decisive factors behind the success of each country’s revolution.

Laos and Vietnam are close and friendly neighbours on the Indochinese Peninsula, sharing contiguous mountains and rivers as well as many cultural and ethnic similarities. Historical lessons and practical experience show that the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between them have grown increasingly substantive and profound, marked by steadfast solidarity and mutual support, with the two sides sharing a common vision in the struggles for national liberation as well as in development.

A key turning point in the special relationship came with the establishment of the Indochinese Communist Party in 1930. Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong laid a solid foundation for later generations to build upon. That represents an invaluable asset of the close neighbourly friendship, solidarity, attachment, trust and sincerity that the two peoples have extended to each other throughout history, it said.

Comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam, including between the two legislatures, has been driven strongly since both countries achieved full liberation in 1975. The two nations and their legislatures have effectively rolled out the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1977 and jointly pursued comprehensive national renewal since 1986.

Through regular exchanges of all-level delegations, the signing and ratification of agreements between the two governments, cooperation in drafting constitutions and building legal systems, improving the organisational structures, functions and duties of National Assembly committees, training experts, and coordinating with the governments and the Lao Front for National Development and the Vietnam Fatherland Front on domestic and external affairs, relations between the two legislatures have become increasingly substantive, practical and effective.

The article concluded that close support and coordination between the Lao and Vietnamese legislatures not only affirm their proactive and creative roles in consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, but also demonstrate the soundness and appropriateness of the leadership and guidance of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and the Communist Party of Vietnam within the political systems of their respective countries.

Such cooperation also constitutes a valuable foundation and resource for elevating Vietnam-Laos relations as a whole, as well as bilateral legislative ties, to a new level, it added./.

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