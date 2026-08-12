Condolences sent to Lao Front over parliamentary leader’s passing

Hanoi (VNA) – Bui Thi Minh Hoai, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), has sent a message of condolences to the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) following the August 8 passing of Xaysomphone Phomvihane, member of the Political Bureau of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, President of the Lao National Assembly and former President of the LFNC Central Committee.



The message described Xaysomphone Phomvihane as an outstanding and steadfast leader of the Lao Party, State and people, and an exemplary son of the nation who devoted his entire life to the liberation, construction and development of Laos.



For the VFF and the Vietnamese people, he was a great friend and close comrade who devoted himself to fostering and developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples, as well as between the VFF and LFNC.



His passing is an immense loss to the Lao Party, State, Front and people while the VFF and Vietnamese people have also lost a close and loyal comrade and friend.



Hoai extended her deepest condolences to the LFNC Central Committee, the Lao people and the bereaved family, expressing her belief that the Lao Party, State, Front and people will continue to remain united and steadfastly advance on the path of building and developing an increasingly prosperous and happy country./.

VNA