☕ Afternoon briefing on August 12

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received leaders of Australian businesses in Canberra on August 12 morning (local time), highlighting opportunities to expand cooperation in strategic mineral supply chains, high technology and innovation as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations enters a new phase.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (right) meets with Craig Bradshaw, CEO of EQ Resources Limited of Australia. (Photo: VNA)

Meeting with Craig Bradshaw, CEO of EQ Resources Limited, the Vietnamese leader highly appreciated the company’s substantive cooperation with Vietnamese partners in tungsten, noting that strategic minerals are emerging as a global development issue as green transition and digital transformation, along with the development of high-tech industries, are driving growing demand for strategic minerals worldwide. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Auckland International Airport on August 12 evening (local time), beginning their three-day state visit to New Zealand, at the invitation of Governor-General Cindy Kiro.

New Zealand officials welcome Party General Secretary and President To Lam (R) at Auckland International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the delegation at the airport were Deputy Secretary of New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Grahame Morton; New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Caroline Beresford; Divisional Manager of the South and Southeast Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Susannah Gordon; and Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang and his spouse, along with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with Steven Joyce, Acting President of the New Zealand–Vietnam Friendship Association, and several prominent members of the association shortly after arriving in Auckland on August 12 evening (local time) to begin activities as part of his state visit to New Zealand.



At the meeting, the top Vietnamese leader acknowledged the active contributions and dedication of the association's leaders and members to promoting bilateral relations, particularly in education, economy, agriculture, and science and technology. Its activities have not only helped spread the friendship between the two countries among New Zealanders, particularly those of Vietnamese origin, but have also contributed to strengthening the solid social foundations of the ties. Read full story



- Politburo member, Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on August 12 led a high-level delegation of the CPV to pay tribute to and attend the funeral service for Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

Politburo member, Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu leads a high-level delegation of the CPV to attend the funeral service for Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane on August 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, Tu met with General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. On behalf of the Vietnamese delegation and General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, he conveyed the deepest condolences to the Lao leader and, through him, to the Lao Party, State, National Assembly and people as well as the bereaved family. Read full story



- Japan's Sumitomo Corporation is exploring opportunities to develop industrial parks in Can Tho, potentially helping the Mekong Delta city expand ties with Japanese businesses and improve investment quality.



During a meeting with municipal leaders on August 12, Eita Fujikawa, General Director of Sumitomo Vietnam, said Can Tho is an important target in the group's industrial park development strategy in southern Vietnam. Read full story



- Vietnam’s auto market continued its recovery in July, with total sales reported by members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) reaching 33,707 vehicles, up 8% from the previous month and 6% year-on-year.



The figure, released by VAMA on August 11, marked the second consecutive month of month-on-month sales growth. Read full story



- A total of 19 inbound and outbound flights at Tan Son Nhat International Airport were affected after the airport temporarily restricted take-offs and landings following the detection of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near flight paths, according to an update from the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) at 10pm on August 11.



On August 11, while managing air traffic in the area of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the VATM’s air traffic control facility received information from a flight crew reporting the sighting of a UAV near an air route. Read full story



- Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, will add 60,000 seats during the National Day (September 2) holiday, bringing its total capacity to nearly 725,000 seats across its network to meet rising travel demand.



With the additional capacity, the group will operate more than 3,600 flights during the holiday period, up 25% year on year. The additional resources will be prioritised for routes linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with popular destinations such as Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Hue, Da Lat and Phu Quoc./. Read full story