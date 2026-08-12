Japan’s Sumitomo Corp. explores industrial park development opportunities in Can Tho

​Can Tho (VNA) – Japan's Sumitomo Corporation is exploring opportunities to develop industrial parks in Can Tho, potentially helping the Mekong Delta city expand ties with Japanese businesses and improve investment quality.

During a meeting with municipal leaders on August 12, Eita Fujikawa, General Director of Sumitomo Vietnam, said Can Tho is an important target in the corporation's industrial park development strategy in southern Vietnam.

In the short term, the corporation plans to approach the southern market through brokerage activities and cooperation with domestic industrial park developers to gain experience in industrial park development and operations and assess market demand, thereby identifying suitable locations.

In the longer term, Sumitomo aims to directly invest in and develop industrial parks in the southern region, he added.

Le Cong Ly, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People's Committee, spoke highly of Sumitomo's professional and thorough survey and research process.

He said Can Tho has favourable conditions for industrial development, including strong support from local authorities, human resources, industrial park locations and infrastructure that is being upgraded.

Can Tho supports Sumitomo's approach and hopes the corporation will expand business connections, helping attract more companies to invest in the city's industrial parks, Ly said.

The cooperation opportunity comes as Can Tho seeks to expand its industrial space and improve investment quality. Under the city's adjusted master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, Can Tho aims to develop a large-scale industrial park system and gradually establish industrial parks integrated with urban areas, services and logistics.

The city currently has 15 industrial parks, 10 of which are operational, covering about 1,669ha. In the first six months of 2026, the parks generated around 83.7 trillion VND (3.2 billion USD) in revenue, with industrial production valued at 77.51 trillion VND. Their exports reached about 1.11 billion USD, while budget contributions stood at 2.23 trillion VND. The parks provided jobs for more than 97,000 workers.

During 2026-2030, Can Tho plans to develop 15 additional industrial parks covering about 6,439ha. The city is focusing on attracting investment in high-value-added sectors, including high and clean technology, agro-fishery processing, supporting industries, electronics, renewable energy, mechanical engineering and agricultural equipment manufacturing.

The strategy is expected to create opportunities for Can Tho to attract capable partners to develop modern industrial parks and build networks linking manufacturing, supply, logistics and supporting services.

Sumitomo's experience in industrial development, management, technology and supply-chain development could contribute to improving the city's investment environment and promoting sustainable industrial development./.

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