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Over 60% of long-stalled projects have obstacles resolved

Of the 8,002 long-stalled projects, 4,938 completed the settlement of obstacles in line with conclusions of the Party Central Committee and resolutions of the National Assembly and Government, as well as relevant Government decrees and guiding documents as of July 20, up 564 projects from the previous month.

The Ngoc Hoi interchange project in Tay Nha Trang ward, Khanh Hoa province, with some items yet to be completed (Illustrative photo: VNA)
The Ngoc Hoi interchange project in Tay Nha Trang ward, Khanh Hoa province, with some items yet to be completed (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As of July 20, Vietnam had 8,002 long-stalled projects, of which 4,938, or 61.7%, had their difficulties and obstacles resolved, according to the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection.

In July, Party committees and organisations continued to direct, inspect and supervise efforts to address difficulties facing projects in their respective localities.

Of the 8,002 projects, 4,938 completed the settlement of obstacles in line with conclusions of the Party Central Committee and resolutions of the National Assembly and Government, as well as relevant Government decrees and guiding documents, up 564 projects from the previous month.

Another 2,488 projects, accounting for 31.1%, have had solutions identified and are undergoing implementation, up 760 projects month-on-month. Of these, 1,163 faced land law-related issues while 1,356 involved other land-related difficulties.

The commission said the resolution of obstacles has helped unlock significant land and financial resources. In 19 provinces and cities, the handling of 4,311 projects, including 611 public investment projects, has brought about 81,634ha of land back into economic use. More than 114.8 trillion VND (4.4 billion USD) has been disbursed while almost 370.3 trillion VND is being put back into implementation.

Hanoi, Hai Phong, Phu Tho and Ho Chi Minh City are among localities recording positive results.

Major obstacles resolved included land acquisition and site clearance, land use right auctions and land allocation, land-use purpose conversion, issues related to the Law of the Sea and Islands, exchange-rate impacts on ODA funds, construction delays, and the reassessment of investment efficiency.

However, there remain obstacles concerning land law violations, financial obligations, investor selection, planning adjustments, investment policies, project schedules, public assets, and the implementation of inspection, audit and judicial conclusions.

The commission proposed continued efforts to resolve long-standing projects as an important political task linked to thrift practice, corruption and wastefulness prevention, and socio-economic development./.

VNA
#long-stalled projects #Party Central Committee #Commission for Inspection
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