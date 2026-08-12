Business

Vietnam auto market posts second straight month of sales growth

Industry observers said the 14% growth in sales during the first seven months indicates that Vietnam’s auto market is maintaining its recovery and gradually strengthening purchasing demand.

Automobile production at the Honda Vietnam plant in Vinh Phuc ward, Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)
Automobile production at the Honda Vietnam plant in Vinh Phuc ward, Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s auto market continued its recovery in July, with total sales reported by members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) reaching 33,707 vehicles, up 8% from the previous month and 6% year-on-year.

The figure, released by VAMA on August 11, marked the second consecutive month of month-on-month sales growth.

Passenger cars accounted for 25,190 units, up 20% from June, while commercial vehicles fell 17% to 7,888 units. Sales of special-purpose vehicles rose 10% to 629 units.

Imported completely-built-up (CBU) vehicles continued to outperform domestically assembled models. CBU sales reached 19,909 units in July, up 9% from the previous month, while domestically produced and assembled vehicles rose 7% to 13,798 units.

This trend is also evident in the cumulative results. In the first seven months, sales of domestically assembled vehicles reached 98,121 units, up 6% from the same period in 2025. Imports of CBU vehicles totaled 123,419 units, surging 21%.

Total sales reported by VAMA members in the seven-month period stood at 221,540 vehicles, up 14% year-on-year. Passenger-car sales increased 9%, while commercial vehicles and special-purpose vehicles surged 22% and 82%, respectively.

Among passenger vehicles, SUVs remained the best-selling segment in July, with 7,129 units sold, followed by MPVs with 4,401 and sedans with 3,080. The figures underline continued consumer preference for higher-riding vehicle models.

Hybrid vehicles also remained a bright spot in the market’s electrification trend. VAMA members sold 1,636 hybrid vehicles in July, up 38% from the same month last year, although the figure fell 30% from June. Cumulative hybrid sales reached 12,501 units in the first seven months, up 76% from 7,112 units recorded during the same period in 2025.

Sales of fully electric vehicles reported by VAMA members remained limited, at six units in July and 76 units in the first seven months. However, these figures do not reflect the overall electric vehicle market, as several major manufacturers do not report their sales through VAMA.

VAMA noted that its figures do not cover all vehicle sales in Vietnam, particularly those of manufacturers that are not members of the association. VinFast and Hyundai, for example, have significant sales volumes but are not included in VAMA’s monthly statistics.

Industry observers said the 14% growth in sales during the first seven months indicates that Vietnam’s auto market is maintaining its recovery and gradually strengthening purchasing demand. In the remaining months of the year, competition in products, supply, sales incentives and, notably, vehicle electrification is expected to continue shaping market developments./.

VNA
#Vietnam's auto market #car sales #Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association
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