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Tan Son Nhat temporarily restricts flights after UAV sighting

From 11:14am to 12:14pm UTC, equivalent to 6:14pm to 7:14pm local time, take-offs and landings at Tan Son Nhat International Airport were temporarily restricted due to the sighting of a UAV near an air route.

Aircraft at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
Aircraft at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 19 inbound and outbound flights at Tan Son Nhat International Airport were affected after the airport temporarily restricted take-offs and landings following the detection of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near flight paths, according to an update from the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) at 10pm on August 11.

On August 11, while managing air traffic in the area of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the VATM’s air traffic control facility received information from a flight crew reporting the sighting of a UAV near an air route.

Immediately after receiving the report, with flight safety given the highest priority, the air traffic control facility proactively implemented response measures in accordance with established procedures. It also regulated take-offs and landings at Tan Son Nhat to assess the situation and coordinated with relevant authorities and agencies to verify and handle the UAV report.

From 11:14am to 12:14pm UTC, equivalent to 6:14pm to 7:14pm local time, take-offs and landings at Tan Son Nhat International Airport were temporarily restricted. Departures were suspended while arriving flights were instructed to enter holding patterns as appropriate to the prevailing situation. A total of 19 flights were affected during this period.

At the same time, the VATM activated air traffic flow management measures and proactively regulated flights scheduled to operate at Tan Son Nhat, helping minimise knock-on effects on wider air transport operations.

The VATM said the temporary restriction of take-offs and landings and the regulation of air traffic flows are among the measures prescribed under procedures for dealing with situations that may affect an airport’s operational capacity. The cautious approach is intended to give relevant agencies time to assess the situation while ensuring safe and stable flight operations.

Airlines, including Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air, promptly issued notices on adjustments to their flight schedules in response to air traffic control requirements at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

After the situation was brought under control, Nguyen Cong Hoan, Deputy Director of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, said that normal take-off and landing operations had resumed by 8:34pm./.

VNA
#An toàn giao thông #ATGT #UAV #Tan Son Nhat International Airport #air traffic #unmanned aerial vehicle Ho Chi Minh City
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