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Vietjet voted “Favourite Low-Cost Carrier” and “Best Cabin Crew Uniform” by travelers worldwide

Vietjet has been chosen by travelers worldwide as the “Favourite Low-Cost Carrier” and “Best Cabin Crew Uniform” at the 2026 Flyers’ Choice Awards organised by AirlineRatings.

Vietjet has been chosen by travelers worldwide as the “Favourite Low-Cost Carrier” and “Best Cabin Crew Uniform” at the 2026 Flyers’ Choice Awards organised by AirlineRatings. (Photo: Vietjet)
Vietjet has been chosen by travelers worldwide as the “Favourite Low-Cost Carrier” and “Best Cabin Crew Uniform” at the 2026 Flyers’ Choice Awards organised by AirlineRatings. (Photo: Vietjet)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietjet has been chosen by travelers worldwide as the “Favourite Low-Cost Carrier” and “Best Cabin Crew Uniform” at the 2026 Flyers’ Choice Awards organised by AirlineRatings.

Securing the top spot in both categories, Vietjet’s wins represent a strong endorsement from international travelers and reflect the growing appeal of Vietjet’s modern, youthful and distinctive airline brand.

Determined entirely by travelers’ votes, the two awards recognise not only Vietjet’s distinctive brand identity but also the value it delivers every day through an extensive network, modern fleet, affordable fares, and an inspiring travel experience.

Sharon Petersen, CEO of AirlineRatings, said: "Winning in two categories marks an important tipping point for Vietjet. The airline is now firmly recognised on the global stage, with its uniform playing a key role in that recognition. Unique, fun and instantly recognizable, it leaves a lasting impression long after the flight. The Flyers' Choice win for best cabin crew uniform reinforces this."

Vietjet Red – A signature in the Sky

Created by European designers, Vietjet’s cabin crew uniform features the airline’s signature red and combines youthful energy with inspiration from youth cadet attire. Bow ties, garrison caps, plaid patterns, and contemporary styling create a distinctive look that breaks away from conventional airline uniforms.

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Vietjet’s signature red uniform voted Best Cabin Crew Uniform by travelers worldwide (Photo: Vietjet)

More than workwear, Vietjet’s signature red has become an integral part of the airline’s identity in the sky, representing a youthful, friendly, confident, and forward-looking spirit.

The Vietjet experience at 10,000 metres

Vietjet’s appeal also lies in its increasingly diverse onboard offerings, featuring a choice of nine fresh, wholesome hot meals, Vikkafe beverages, and onboard shopping for duty-free goods, gifts, and travel essentials.

On board Vietjet’s modern, new-generation aircraft, destination-inspired music, special cultural and artistic performances, and the warm service of its young, attentive cabin crew bring added color and energy to every journey high above the clouds.

Vietjet has consistently maintained AirlineRatings’ highest seven-star safety rating and has been recognized among the world’s safest airlines for many consecutive years. The airline has also received international recognition from CAPA, the World Travel Awards, Skytrax, and other organisations for its safety, service, customer experience, and brand value.

A Vietnamese airline brand reaching the world

From Vietnam, Vietjet continues to expand across the Asia-Pacific region and into new international markets, bringing its brand to a growing number of travelers worldwide.

Each new route does more than add another destination. It opens new flows of tourism, trade, investment, culture, and opportunity, connecting cities, economies, and millions of people.

The annual Flyers’ Choice Awards are the only AirlineRatings awards determined entirely by travelers. With around 40,000 verified votes cast in 2026, the awards provide direct insight into the airlines earning travelers’ confidence and loyalty.

These two new honors mark another milestone in Vietjet’s journey from a new-age Vietnamese carrier to a global aviation brand recognized for safety, modernity, individuality, and its growing connection with travelers worldwide./.

#Vietjet #Favourite Low-Cost Carrier #Best Cabin Crew Uniform #AirlineRatings #Flyers’ Choice Awards
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