Vietnam Airlines Group to operate over 3,600 flights for National Day

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, will add 60,000 seats during the National Day (September 2) holiday, bringing its total capacity to nearly 725,000 seats across its network to meet rising travel demand.

With the additional capacity, the group will operate more than 3,600 flights during the holiday period, up 25% year on year. The additional resources will be prioritised for routes linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with popular destinations such as Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Hue, Da Lat and Phu Quoc.

Vietnam Airlines Group said domestic air travel is expected to maintain its growth momentum after the summer peak, as the September 2 holiday marks the final extended holiday of the year. Short trips combined with visits to relatives are becoming increasingly popular, driving a sharp increase in bookings on many routes since early August. The early capacity expansion will give passengers more options on high-demand routes while helping stabilise market supply.

Alongside increasing capacity for the National Day peak, Vietnam Airlines is adjusting its domestic and international flight plans in line with market demand. From August 16, the carrier will launch the Ho Chi Minh City-Colombo route ahead of schedule as demand for travel between Vietnam and Sri Lanka grows rapidly.

On the domestic network, Vietnam Airlines plans to resume the Can Tho-Da Lat route on August 19, shortly after Lien Khuong International Airport in Lam Dong province resumes operations. The route will be operated by VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, using ATR 72 aircraft with one daily round trip.

The capacity expansion comes as airlines continue to face high operating costs, particularly aviation fuel prices. Vietnam Airlines will therefore optimise its fleet and resources to increase frequencies on key routes while ensuring sufficient capacity to meet passenger demand.

Alongside the additional flights, Vietnam Airlines is continuing its “Welcome Autumn” promotion, offering group travellers discounts of up to 25% on domestic routes. For international flights, round-trip fares from 4.95 million VND (188 USD), inclusive of taxes and fees, are available on a range of routes to Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the US and Australia, subject to programme conditions.

To save time during the peak travel period, Vietnam Airlines recommends that passengers complete check-in procedures before their flights via its website, mobile app or self-service kiosks at airports. Passengers can also use check-in and electronic authentication via biometric identification on the VNeID app to reduce the time required for security screening and boarding.

Detailed information on flight schedules, promotions and services is available on the official Vietnam Airlines website, the “Vietnam Airlines” mobile app, Zalo, its official Facebook fan page, ticket offices, authorised agents and customer service hotline 1900 1100./.