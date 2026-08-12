Vietnam Railways Corporation becomes Vietnam National Railway Group

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Railways Corporation has officially transformed its operating model into the Vietnam National Railway Group (VNR), with its parent company operating as a single-member limited liability company wholly owned by the State.



On August 11, Hanoi's Department of Finance issued an enterprise registration certificate for the VNR.



The group inherits all rights, obligations and responsibilities of the Vietnam Railways Corporation in accordance with the laws on railways, enterprises, and management and investment of state capital in enterprises, and other relevant legal provisions, as well as existing agreements, documents and contracts signed with related parties in accordance with the law.



The VNR will operate as a multi-sector economic group, with its business portfolio expanded to 110 sectors. Railway transport, construction and maintenance, and railway industry and services have been identified as its core business areas.



The move follows the Prime Minister's Decision No. 498/QD-TTg approving the restructuring of the corporation for the 2026-2030 period, with a vision to 2035, towards a group model.



Under the decision, the VNR is set to play a pivotal role in developing the sector, gradually master railway technologies, improve its competitiveness, develop the domestic railway industry and participate in national railway projects./.

VNA