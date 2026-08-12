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Vietnam, Australia seek to expand trade, investment and supply chain cooperation

Statistics showed that two-way trade hit 8.2 billion USD in the first half of 2026, up 22% year-on-year, with Vietnam’s exports to Australia rising 25.1% to 3.8 billion USD.

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung (right) meets with Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell in Canberra on August 12. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung (right) meets with Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell in Canberra on August 12. (Photo: VNA)

Canberra (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell discussed measures to boost trade and investment ties between the two countries during a meeting in Canberra on August 12.

The meeting was held as Hung accompanied General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam during his state visit to Australia.

The two ministers spoke highly of the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership upgraded in 2024, and the effective operation of the Trade Ministers’ Dialogue mechanism, which, they said provides a solid foundation for more substantive and comprehensive economic and trade cooperation.

Statistics showed that two-way trade hit 8.2 billion USD in the first half of 2026, up 22% year-on-year, with Vietnam’s exports to Australia rising 25.1% to 3.8 billion USD.

The two sides agreed to continue working towards raising bilateral trade to 20 billion USD, capitalising on the complementary nature of their economies and existing cooperation frameworks, including the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

The ministers discussed ways to further expand trade and investment cooperation, with a focus on accelerating market access for agricultural and food products that remain subject to restrictions.

The two sides highlighted opportunities to encourage Australian businesses’ investment in Vietnam in deep processing, high technology, strategic minerals, renewable energy and supporting industries, while promoting business linkages in textiles and footwear, food processing and electronic components.

They also exchanged views on cooperation opportunities arising from Australia’s housing development programme, which could open up chances for Vietnamese businesses to supply construction materials and interior equipment.

They agreed to strengthen coordination in multilateral cooperation mechanisms and effectively implement free trade agreements to deliver practical benefits to the business communities of both countries.

Held in a friendly, cooperative, and trusting atmosphere, the meeting is expected to contribute to further fostering the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and creating fresh momentum for bilateral economic and trade cooperation./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Australia #Vietnam-Australia relations #Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism #Don Farrell #Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Australia Vietnam
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