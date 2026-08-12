Politics

Prime Minister receives outgoing Israeli Ambassador

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung asked the Israeli Government to continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese people living, studying and working in Israel at a meeting with outgoing Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Yaron Mayer in Hanoi on August 12.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Yaron Mayer in Hanoi on August 12 for a farewell visit as the diplomat concludes his four-year tenure in the country. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Yaron Mayer in Hanoi on August 12 for a farewell visit as the diplomat concludes his four-year tenure in the country. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hailed Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Yaron Mayer's contributions to the positive development of the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Israel over the past four years, at a farewell meeting in Hanoi on August 12.​

The PM highlighted the signing of the Vietnam-Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA) and the launch of a direct air route between Hanoi and Tel Aviv by an Israeli airline as important milestones that have created a stronger foundation for cooperation in trade, investment and tourism as well as people-to-people exchanges.

The Government leader noted that bilateral trade has continued to grow, reaching 3.63 billion USD in 2025, up nearly 12% from the previous year. He said the two countries still have considerable room to expand cooperation, particularly in science and technology, innovation, smart agriculture and the circular economy.​

vnanet-potal-thu-tuong-tiep-dai-su-israel-yaron-mayer-8950182.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Yaron Mayer in Hanoi on August 12. (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, PM Hung asked the Israeli Government to continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese people living, studying and working in Israel. He also expressed his hope that Yaron Mayer, in any future position, would continue to support efforts to strengthen the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.​

Thanking the Vietnamese leader for the reception, Yaron Mayer expressed his deep affection for Vietnam and its people, and affirmed Israel's desire to further expand cooperation with Vietnam in areas such as innovation, high-tech agriculture and energy.​

The ambassador thanked the Vietnamese Government, ministries and agencies for their support and close coordination with Israeli counterparts in expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation.​

He said Vietnam and Israel still have substantial potential for greater cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, adding that he would cherish his positive memories of Vietnam and continue contributing to fostering bilateral relations in the future./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Yaron Mayer #Vietnam-Israel #PM Le Minh Hung Israel
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