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Laos holds State funeral for National Assembly President

Xaysomphone Phomvihane was a capable revolutionary intellectual with broad knowledge and a strategic vision. Throughout his career, he remained committed to the Party's ideals and objectives, and demonstrated responsibility, flexibility and discipline in carrying out his assigned tasks.

The coffin of Xaysomphone Phomvihane, Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of the National Assembly of Laos, is carried to the venue for the memorial service. (Photo: VNA)
The coffin of Xaysomphone Phomvihane, Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of the National Assembly of Laos, is carried to the venue for the memorial service. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A State memorial service and burial ceremony for Xaysomphone Phomvihane, Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of the Lao National Assembly, was solemnly held at That Luang Square in Vientiane on August 12.​

The event was attended by senior Lao Party and State leaders, Government and National Assembly officials, former leaders, religious dignitaries, members of Xaysomphone Phomvihane's family, and representatives of international organisations and diplomatic missions in Laos. Large numbers of Lao people also came to pay their final respects to their leader.​

A high-level Vietnamese delegation led by Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu was also present.​

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Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith delivers the eulogy. (Photo: VNA)

In his eulogy, Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith recalled Xaysomphone Phomvihane's more than five decades of dedication to the common cause of the Lao Party and State, highlighting his strong political mettle, revolutionary ethics, patriotism and loyalty to the Party, nation and people.​

He described Xaysomphone Phomvihane as a capable revolutionary intellectual with broad knowledge and a strategic vision. Throughout his career, he remained committed to the Party's ideals and objectives, and demonstrated responsibility, flexibility and discipline in carrying out his assigned tasks.​

The NA President devoted his life to national defence and development and always placed the interests of the Party, the nation and the people above his own, while maintaining a simple and modest lifestyle and close ties with the people.​

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A high-level Vietnamese delegation led by Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu is present at the funeral. (Photo: VNA)

He was entrusted with a number of key positions, including member of the LPRP Central Committee for eight terms from the 5th to the 12th, Politburo member for three terms from the 10th to the 12th, and member of the National Assembly for seven terms from the 4th to the 10th. He served as President of the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee for one term and President of the National Assembly during the 9th and 10th tenures.

In recognition of his contributions, Xaysomphone Phomvihane received 17 State and Party orders, including the first- and second-class Itsala Orders and first-, second- and third-class Labour Orders. He was also awarded Vietnam's Gold Star Order and Ho Chi Minh Order, along with more than 22 other prestigious orders, medals and insignias at home and abroad.​

His passing was described as a great loss to the LPRP, the Lao State and people, who have lost an exemplary leader and an important strategic figure.​

The Lao Party and State leaders pledged to uphold the revolutionary ideals and strengthen national unity while continuing efforts to develop the country and realise the aspirations of the Party, people and the late leader.​

On behalf of the family, Santiphab Phomvihane, LPRP Central Committee member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, expressed gratitude to Party and State leaders and agencies for their support and assistance in organising the funeral.

Following the official ceremony, Buddhist rites were held, including robe offering, prayers, blessings and the ceremonial pouring of water, before flowers and incense were offered in farewell to Xaysomphone Phomvihane./.

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