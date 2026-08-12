World

Singapore raises 2026 GDP growth forecast

Official data released by MTI show that the country’s GDP grew 5.9% year-on-year in the second quarter, easing from 6.3% in the first quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 1.4%, extending the 1.2% growth in the first quarter.

A petrol station in Singapore (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
A petrol station in Singapore (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore’s GDP growth is projected to grow 4.5-5.5% in 2026, significantly higher than the previous forecast of 2-4%, driven by stronger-than-expected growth in the first half of the year, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Official data released by MTI show that the country’s GDP grew 5.9% year-on-year in the second quarter, easing from 6.3% in the first quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 1.4%, extending the 1.2% growth in the first quarter.

The stronger-than-expected first-half performance prompted MTI to sharply raise its full-year growth forecast. The upgrade reflects the ministry’s assessment that momentum from the technology and AI cycle could significantly offset adverse impacts from the Middle East conflict and the global trade environment.

MTI said that since its previous forecast in May, global investment in AI has grown more strongly than anticipated, providing a significant boost to the global production and exports of AI-related products. For the remainder of 2026, AI investment spending is expected to accelerate further, improving growth prospects for economies deeply integrated into global technology value chains.

On a year-on-year basis, Singapore's GDP growth in the second quarter was driven by the strong performance of the manufacturing, wholesale trade and finance and insurance sectors. In particular, robust global AI-related demand boosted growth in the electronics and precision engineering clusters of the manufacturing sector, as well as the machinery, equipment and supplies segment of the wholesale trade sector.

Meanwhile, growth in the finance and insurance sector was driven by the banking segment on the back of strong credit growth and fee-generating activities. By contrast, the food and beverage services sector contracted, partly due to a sustained increase in outbound travel by locals and a decline in visitor arrivals during the quarter.

In May, MTI maintained Singapore’s GDP growth forecast for 2026 at 2 – 4 %, based on the expectation that global AI-related demand will cushion the impact of the Middle East conflict on the global economy./.

VNA
#Singapore #GDP growth forecast Singapore
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announces on July 27 that it will tighten monetary policy (Photo: VNA)

Singapore further tightens monetary policy

MAS said Singapore's economy is expected to post strong growth in the second half of this year, while external price pressures are likely to continue affecting consumers. Core inflation, which excludes private transport and accommodation, is projected to step up from July and remain elevated until early next year.

See more

Wildfires spread across Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia intensifies cloud seeding as wildfires worsen

Indonesia is expanding the use of cloud seeding, a technique that disperses substances such as silver iodide, salt and other particles into clouds to trigger rainfall. The method is rarely used worldwide as a direct response to wildfires.

As El Niño strengthens, the risks of heatwaves, drought and reduced rainfall increase. (Illustrative image: VNA)

Malaysia warns of over 90% chance of “super El Niño” in late 2026

MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said the forecast was based on a significant upward trend in the Relative Oceanic Niño Index (RONI) since the middle of the year, coupled with recent weekly observations showing sea surface temperatures more than 1.8 degrees Celsius above the climatological average.

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Together with the EU and partners, Cambodia is raising food safety standards, sustainability and market competitiveness for key crops such as cashew and pepper, opening up new opportunities for farmers at home and abroad, siad Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina.

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

The governments of Australia and Thailand have pledged to step up efforts to crack down on scam centres and cross-border criminal networks following talks between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his visiting Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Canberra on August 19.

Green spaces and high-rise buildings viewed from Skyville-Dawson, Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore, China seal nuclear technology cooperation deal

The key areas for the partnerships covered under the MOU include safety and technical assessments of nuclear reactor technologies; manpower training and scientific visits; public education, communications, and engagement; nuclear safety, safeguards, and security; and nuclear technology applications.

WB plans over 3 bln USD in financing for Philippines

Thailand seeks stronger trade, energy ties with Russia

Thailand-Russia trade currently stands at around 1.7 billion USD a year, below the two countries’ potential. Bangkok is working with Russian businesses to find ways to boost transactions and address financial obstacles amid international sanctions.

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Smartphones are often not protected to the same level as personal computers despite becoming gateways to users’ financial, social and professional lives, and the challenge is to ensure that mobile security develops at the same pace as the region’s increasing reliance on smartphones.

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia attracted 5.22 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first seven months of 2026, the Khmer Times cited a report recently released by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

A house damaged by an earthquake on Indonesia’s Flores Island on August 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/ VNA)

Indonesia closes tourist sites after quake, activates nine health centres

According to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the temporarily closed sites include Goa Rangko in West Manggarai, Wae Rebo Traditional Village in Manggarai, and Kelimutu National Park in Ende. The closures aim to ensure visitor safety and facilitate inspections and repairs of earthquake-damaged infrastructure.

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesian police have arrested two Indian nationals in an investigation into a suspected network that processed illegally mined gold in Jakarta before smuggling it overseas, including to Dubai, reported the Jakarta Globe.