ASEAN, Japan advance cooperation through future-oriented initiatives

Jakarta (VNA) – An ASEAN - Japan Centre (AJC) exhibition featuring ASEAN Centres of Excellence (COE) opned at the ASEAN headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 11.



Speaking at the opening, AJC Secretary-General K. Chris Hirabayashi said that nearly five decades ago, the Fukuda Doctrine laid the foundation for Japan’s commitment to building an equal, sincere and trust-based partnership with ASEAN.



Since its establishment, the AJC has played an important role in advancing this relationship. The exhibition provides an opportunity for both sides to reflect on past achievements, deepen cooperation and pursue practical values for future generations.



Meanwhile, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn noted that over the 45 years since its establishment, the AJC has served as a bridge connecting ASEAN and Japan. Through its work in promoting trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, the centre has helped strengthen economic linkages while fostering deeper mutual understanding between people from ASEAN member states and Japan.



He noted that the flagship initiatives featured in this exhibition range from promoting sustainable business partnerships and tourism to empowering the next generation of leaders and fostering cultural exchange.

They demonstrate how the centre supports the implementation of priorities under the bilateral comprehensive partnership, while strengthening the people-to-people ties that remain at the heart of ASEAN-Japan relations. They also illustrate how practical cooperation can make a meaningful contribution to the ASEAN Community-building efforts and integration, he said.



The three-day exhibition, running until August 13, also provides an opportunity for 29 young participants from the 10 ASEAN member states and Japan to take part in a meaningful activity under the AJYELN regional training programme. The young leaders are sharing experience, community-based initiatives and views on regional cooperation, particularly efforts to address environmental pollution and promote sustainable development.



Through displays, videos and interactive screens, visitors can learn more about the AJC’s work while engaging directly with young people who are contributing to environmental action and stronger ASEAN-Japan cooperation./.