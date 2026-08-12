Cambodia's trade turnover reaches 44 billion USD in seven months

Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia’s total merchandise trade reached 44.07 billion USD in the first seven months of 2026, up 21.3% year on year, while the country recorded a trade deficit of 2.44 billion USD, according to the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) on August 10.

GDCE data showed that exports increased 21.3% to 20.81 billion USD, while imports rose 21.4% to 23.26 billion USD, widening the trade deficit from 1.99 billion USD a year earlier.​

Trade with China, Cambodia’s largest trading partner by value, increased 23.9% to 13.63 billion USD. Cambodian exports to China rose 24.2% to 1.1 billion USD, reflecting sustained demand for Cambodian goods. Meanwhile, imports from China grew 23.8% to 12.52 billion USD.​

The US remained Cambodia’s largest source of trade surplus, with bilateral trade surging 32.2% to 9.42 billion USD. Cambodian exports to the US increased 30.6% to 9.05 billion USD, driven by strong growth in garments, footwear and other manufactured products.​

Imports from the US more than doubled, rising 87% to 377 million USD, pointing to expanding two-way trade ties.​

Trade with Vietnam grew 8.2% to 5.35 billion USD. Cambodian exports to Vietnam rose 12.4% to 2.73 billion USD, while imports increased 4.2% to 2.62 billion USD./.

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