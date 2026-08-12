Indonesia plans separate visa for foreign content creators

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia is preparing a new visa category for foreign content creators as the government seeks to clearly distinguish commercial digital content production from journalistic activities.

Happy Reza Dipayuda, head of the Visa Services Sub-directorate at the Directorate General of Immigration under the Ministry of Immigration and Corrections, said the proposed C5A visa would be designed for foreigners travelling to Indonesia to produce digital content, including promotional activities and collaborations with businesses and brands.

Meanwhile, the existing C5 journalist visa would continue to apply to foreign journalists entering Indonesia to carry out journalistic assignments.​

Happy said journalists and content creators may both produce content, but their roles and responsibilities are different. Journalists work for media organisations and are required to follow professional journalistic standards, while content creators may produce content for commercial purposes.​

The rapid growth in the number of international content creators has highlighted the need for a dedicated visa category, he said.

Although content creators are not necessarily journalists, their work can reach millions of people and have a significant influence on public opinion. The proposed C5A visa is intended to provide a clearer legal framework for such activities.​

The C5A proposal is currently being reviewed by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant agencies before it can be officially implemented.​

Until the new regulations take effect, foreign visitors coming to Indonesia to produce content must use a visa appropriate to their activities, such as the C14 visa for certain content production activities.​

The C5 visa will continue to apply to foreign journalists and media professionals carrying out journalistic work in Indonesia./.

​