Politics

Top Vietnamese leader meets Acting President of New Zealand–Vietnam Friendship Association

Vietnam plans to establish a Vietnam–New Zealand Friendship Association as a counterpart to the New Zealand–Vietnam Friendship Association, thereby strengthening connections and exchanges and helping deepen and broaden friendship between the two peoples.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and Steven Joyce, Acting President of the New Zealand–Vietnam Friendship Association, at their meeting in Auckland on August 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and Steven Joyce, Acting President of the New Zealand–Vietnam Friendship Association, at their meeting in Auckland on August 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Auckland (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with Steven Joyce, Acting President of the New Zealand–Vietnam Friendship Association, and several prominent members of the association shortly after arriving in Auckland on August 12 evening (local time) to begin activities as part of his state visit to New Zealand.

At the meeting, the top Vietnamese leader acknowledged the active contributions and dedication of the association's leaders and members to promoting bilateral relations, particularly in education, economy, agriculture, and science and technology. Its activities have not only helped spread the friendship between the two countries among New Zealanders, particularly those of Vietnamese origin, but have also contributed to strengthening the solid social foundations of the ties.

General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that, after more than five decades, bilateral diplomatic relations have made strong, comprehensive and increasingly substantive progress. In particular, their upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025 opened a new chapter in bilateral relations, providing fresh impetus for cooperation in politics, diplomacy, defence, security, economy, culture, education, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

He said Vietnam plans to establish a Vietnam–New Zealand Friendship Association as a counterpart to the New Zealand–Vietnam Friendship Association, thereby strengthening connections and exchanges and helping deepen and broaden friendship between the two peoples.

Noting the vast potential for further joint work, General Secretary and President Lam expressed his hope that the association would continue to play its role as a bridge between the two countries and make active contributions to bilateral ties. He urged it to maintain education and training as a key area of cooperation while promoting collaboration in science-technology, climate change response, economy, and green and clean agriculture.

The Vietnamese leader also called on the association to continue supporting the Vietnamese community in New Zealand and help create favourable conditions for them to settle down, work, integrate into local society and make positive contributions to both their host country and their homeland.

vnanet-nz-vn2.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Steven Joyce, Acting President of the New Zealand–Vietnam Friendship Association, in Auckland on August 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Joyce briefed the top Vietnamese leader on several of the association's major activities in promoting people-to-people exchanges, educational cooperation, tourism and connections among Vietnamese students studying in New Zealand.

He affirmed that he and the association stand ready to continue supporting the Vietnamese community in New Zealand, further serving as a bridge between the two countries and making more practical contributions to strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries./.

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