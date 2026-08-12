Politics

Late NA President Xaysomphone Phomvihane’s significant contributions to Laos–Vietnam ties

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency following the memorial service for the late leader of Laos in Vientiane on August 12, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam affirmed that Xaysomphone Phomvihane inherited the revolutionary tradition of his family and always held deep affection for Vietnam.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phomvihane made significant contributions to safeguarding, preserving, nurturing and advancing the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam has underlined.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency following the memorial service for the late leader of Laos in Vientiane on August 12, Tam affirmed that Xaysomphone Phomvihane inherited the revolutionary tradition of his family and always held deep affection for Vietnam.

He placed particular importance on preserving, protecting and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two Parties, States and peoples, helping bilateral ties develop in a deeper, more substantive and effective manner across all fields, bringing practical benefits to the people of both countries and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Xaysomphone Phomvihane consistently paid close attention to and made practical contributions to strengthening cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao National Assemblies, helping parliamentary cooperation become an important channel for further nurturing and elevating the two countries’ special relationship.

Together with other Lao Party and State leaders, he directed the Lao National Assembly and its committees to maintain delegation exchanges, and strengthen information and experience sharing with Vietnam in constitutional amendments, lawmaking, supreme oversight and decisions on major national issues.

In addition, he also attached great importance to cooperation in training and capacity building for National Assembly and provincial-level People’s Council officials, as well as coordinating the implementation and supervision of key Vietnam–Laos cooperation projects. He promoted parliamentary diplomacy and mutual support at multilateral forums, thereby helping translate high-level cooperation agreements between the two Parties and States into concrete outcomes.

Ambassador Tam recalled with emotion that he met and worked with the top Lao top legislator many times in different capacities. What left a particularly strong impression on him was the late leader’s sincere, profound and special affection for Vietnam.

As Vietnamese leaders have noted, Xaysomphone Phomvihane was a comrade and close friend of the Party, State and people of Vietnam, as well as an exemplary symbol of the steadfast and unwavering special solidarity between the two Parties, States and peoples.

The ambassador said he always feels Xaysomphone Phomvihane’s closeness, trust and profound appreciation for the Vietnam–Laos special relationship. Most importantly, those sentiments were not merely expressed in words but were demonstrated through his attention, support and concrete actions to strengthen ties between the two countries and their National Assemblies.

The diplomat expressed his belief that Xaysomphone Phomvihane’s valuable contributions and profound sentiments towards Laos, and the Vietnam–Laos special relationship will always be cherished and remembered by the peoples of both countries, and will continue to be safeguarded, preserved, nurtured and developed by present and future generations, ensuring that the special relationship remains enduring./.

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