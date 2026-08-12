Sci-Tech

Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with US partner in semiconductors, biomedical technology

Vietnam welcomes leading global technology groups such as Thermo Fisher Scientific to engage more deeply in the country’s science and technology ecosystem through investment, research and development, technology transfer and human resources training, as well as cooperation with domestic research institutes, universities and businesses, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung said.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) receives Gianluca Pettiti, President and Chief Operating Officer of US-based Thermo Fisher Scientific, in Hanoi on August 12 (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) receives Gianluca Pettiti, President and Chief Operating Officer of US-based Thermo Fisher Scientific, in Hanoi on August 12 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung received Gianluca Pettiti, President and Chief Operating Officer of US-based Thermo Fisher Scientific, in Hanoi on August 12 to discuss Vietnam’s priorities in developing its science, technology and innovation ecosystem.

Dung said the Vietnamese Government identifies science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of productivity and competitiveness, as well as rapid growth and sustainable development.

To realise these goals, Vietnam is focusing on strategic technology sectors, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), biomedical technology and high-tech manufacturing, while prioritising investment projects with high technological content and added value.

In this direction, Vietnam welcomes leading global technology groups such as Thermo Fisher Scientific to engage more deeply in the country’s science and technology ecosystem through investment, research and development, technology transfer and human resources training, as well as cooperation with domestic research institutes, universities and businesses, he stated.

The Deputy PM welcomed Thermo Fisher Scientific’s interest in expanding its presence and exploring long-term investment opportunities in Vietnam, including the development of technology infrastructure, shared laboratory facilities and manufacturing projects in semiconductors and biomedical technology in Hanoi.

He also highlighted Thermo Fisher Scientific’s cooperation with the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in preparing to organise a forum to discuss partnership with Vietnam to realise the country's ambitions in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and innovation.

As part of the cooperation, the two sides will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to study the establishment of a shared laboratory at the NIC covering semiconductors, materials science, biotechnology and life sciences.

Dung highly valued the experience and insights shared by the Thermo Fisher Scientific president and delegation, particularly those relating to shared laboratory models in Vietnam. He said these represented valuable input and demonstrated the company’s commitment to supporting Vietnam in building and developing a comprehensive science and technology ecosystem.

Against this backdrop, he asked Thermo Fisher Scientific to work closely with the NIC and relevant agencies, universities and research institutes to soon translate the MoU into programmes and projects with clearly defined outcomes. As an immediate priority, the two sides should focus on establishing shared laboratories at the NIC for semiconductors and biomedical technology to directly support research, training, testing and product development.

Affirming that the Vietnamese Government stands ready to support and facilitate cooperation, Dung expressed his hope that Thermo Fisher Scientific will continue expanding its investment and implementing practical and substantive cooperation programmes in Vietnam.

For his part, Gianluca Pettiti expressed his impression of Vietnam’s development and confidence that the country would achieve further progress in innovation. He noted that Vietnam has enjoyed rapid GDP growth, a stable environment, a favourable innovation ecosystem and a forward-looking legal and policy framework.

Regarding cooperation opportunities with Vietnam, Pettiti affirmed that Thermo Fisher Scientific wishes to accompany and support the country in pursuing its development goals, particularly as the group expands its operational network and strengthens investment both in the region and in Vietnam.

He said Thermo Fisher Scientific also hopes to support Vietnam by providing forensic equipment and genetic sequencing technologies that could assist efforts to search for and identify the remains of fallen soldiers.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Massachusetts, the United States, Thermo Fisher Scientific had a market capitalisation of 219 billion USD as of August 2026 and employs more than 125,000 people in over 50 countries. Its two main areas of operation are semiconductor technology and advanced biomedical technology.

Following exchanges with the NIC, the group is exploring opportunities to expand its presence and pursue long-term investment in Vietnam, including technology infrastructure, shared laboratory facilities and manufacturing projects in semiconductors and biomedical technology in Hanoi./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung #Gianluca Pettiti #Thermo Fisher Scientific #semiconductors #biomedical technology United States
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