Sci-Tech

Vietnam, Australia strengthen parliamentary cooperation

the Australian Parliament looks forward to close coordination with the Vietnamese NA at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and other multilateral forums, said Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Sharon Claydon.

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (R) and Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Sharon Claydon (Photo: VNA)
Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (R) and Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Sharon Claydon (Photo: VNA)

Canberra (VNA) - Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh and Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Sharon Claydon discussed measures to strengthen cooperation between the two legislatures during their meeting in Canberra on August 12.

The two sides shared the delight at the positive developments in the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

They highlighted the role of parliamentary friendship groups and bilateral and multilateral mechanisms in promoting ties between the Vietnamese National Assembly and Australian Parliament.

Expressing her delight at the strong growth of bilateral ties, Sharon Claydon, who is also Chairwoman of the Australia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group, said the group now has more than 60 members from various political parties, reflecting broad interest in Vietnam within the Australian Parliament.

She highlighted cooperation in trade, education and people-to-people exchanges, noting that Australia’s support in transporting Vietnam’s peacekeeping personnel to South Sudan demonstrated growing political trust between the two countries.

Anh affirmed that the state visit to Australia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam marks an important milestone, providing fresh momentum for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to become deeper, more substantive and more effective.

He said the Vietnamese National Assembly has recently established the Vietnam-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group, comprising 13 members and chaired by NA Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien.

He proposed that the two friendship groups soon launch connectivity programmes and promote exchanges among specialised committees, women parliamentarians, young lawmakers and local legislators, while sharing experience in improving legislation and oversight in emerging areas such as the digital economy, green transition, renewable energy and climate change response.

Noting that Australia is Vietnam’s seventh-largest trading partner and Vietnam is Australia’s 10th-largest, he called on both sides to make effective use of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework and free trade agreements, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), with a view to raising bilateral trade to 20 billion USD in 2026.

On technology and innovation, Anh welcomed the establishment of the Vietnam-Australia Strategic Technologies Centre in Hanoi to promote cooperation in 5G and 6G telecommunications, artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors, and called for stronger links among universities, research institutes and businesses of the two countries.

Regarding the East Sea, he urged both sides to continue coordinating efforts to promote and maintain peace, security, stability and freedom of navigation and overflight, and settle disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Agreeing with the guest's proposals, Sharon Claydon affirmed that the Australian Parliament looks forward to close coordination with the Vietnamese NA at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and other multilateral forums.

She congratulated Vietnam on assuming the chairmanship of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, stressing that Australia and Vietnam share a vision of a peaceful world in which international order and the rule of law are respected.

On the occasion, Anh invited Claydon and members of the Australia-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group to visit Vietnam in the near future./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership #Vietnamese National Assembly #Australian Parliament Australia
Follow VietnamPlus

Parliamentary diplomacy

International integration

Vietnam - New era

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam (R) hosts Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn in Hanoi on September 10, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

New impetus for deeper Vietnam–Australia ties

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's state visit comes as the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is booming. Leaders expect it will inject new momentum, making ties deeper, more substantive and more effective.

See more

Israeli experts introduce several areas with potential for cooperation, including AI, cybersecurity, quantum technology, data, health technology and the application of artificial intelligence in businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Israel explore stronger cooperation in technology, innovation

During the meeting, Ambassador Nguyen Ky Son said science, technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming key drivers of Vietnam’s development, stressing that the application of AI and emerging technologies must go hand in hand with data security and safety.

The report “Vietnam’s Technological Leap: Sources of Success and Limitations” (Photo: screenshot)

Vietnam makes significant technological progress thanks to open-door policy: Russian expert

Dezhina, a senior researcher at the Institute of Sociology under the Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the rapid development of Vietnam’s services sector and knowledge-based industries represents a technological leap driven largely by foreign investment and government policies aimed at developing infrastructure, boosting exports and attracting FDI.

The Da Nang People’s Committee presents awards to the Top 10 projects in the Student Category of the Da Nang Innovation and Startup Competition at SURF 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang runs biggest annual startup event

Themed “A New Era of Growth – Pioneering Innovation”, the festival focused on expanding international connectivity, promoting cross-border investment cooperation and highlighting strategic technology sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, digital technology, blockchain, green technology and digital transformation.

Personnel responsible for safeguarding national digital sovereignty in cyberspace maintain a serious and focused working spirit at all times (Photo: VNA)

Protecting national security amid digital transformation, cyberspace

Cybersecurity, information security and data security risks must be identified and addressed early and from afar, with appropriate defensive measures ready to neutralise threats and protect national interests in cyberspace, said Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention (A05).

The leadership of the Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is introduced. (Photo:VNA)

Mekong Delta launches first robotics, AI research institute

Dr. Nguyen Van Quang, Rector of Nam Can Tho University, said the university is developing a value chain covering training, research, technology development, testing, technology transfer and commercialisation. The model is designed to link research more closely with practical needs, ensuring that technologies generate products and products create value for society.

Participants pose for a photo at the launch of the Daegu innovation space in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Daegu innovation space opens in Da Nang

The Daegu technology and innovation space in Da Nang will introduce Daegu’s outstanding technologies, innovative products and solutions while serving as a bridge connecting businesses, research institutes, universities and startup communities from the two cities.

The virtual assistant interface on the reception robot in Lai Hoa commune. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho builds smart, modern administration through AI application

Amid efforts to accelerate national digital transformation, localities in Can Tho city are integrating modern technologies into State administration. Beyond conventional software and online platforms, artificial intelligence (AI) is being incorporated into public administrative service processes, leading to tangible improvements in service of people and businesses.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of Conviction 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City urged to lead in developing, testing new technology models: Deputy PM

Conviction 2026, a national-level forum on Digital Assets and Artificial Intelligence, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 14, brings together representatives from State management agencies, technology companies, financial institutions, investment funds, experts, research institutes, universities and domestic and international partners, creating opportunities to connect policies, technology, resources and markets, according to Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung.

Students at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology – Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, practice applying advanced technologies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam taps global expertise to develop world-class AI workforce

The network aims to attract global Vietnamese AI talents, strengthen links among research institutions, businesses and experts to form strong research teams and promote commercialisation, while mobilising experts to advise on policies and key national AI programmes and projects.

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

As the country's science, technology and innovation hub, Ho Chi Minh City is now scrambling to build capacity for the quantum age, with workforce development at the centre of its push to seize future opportunities.

At the Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 (Photo: tapchikinhtetaichinh.vn)

Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 drives new models

NIC Deputy Director Hoang Trung Hieu shared that Vietnam is working to gradually make science, technology, and innovation its main growth drivers. Along the way, Japan stands out as one of its key partners, bringing strong capabilities in sci-tech, industry, and workforce, along with an extensive network of companies, research institutes, and universities.