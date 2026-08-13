Resolution No. 57 gives digital transformation impetus to Bac Ninh businesses

Bac Ninh (VNA) – As Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Political Bureau provides fresh impetus for digital transformation, the northern province of Bac Ninh is stepping up support for its more than 54,000 businesses, around 95% of which are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to improve productivity, governance and competitiveness and strengthen their participation in supply chains.



Digital transformation driven by practical needs



For Thang Long Packaging Import-Export and Production JSC in Tu Son ward, digital transformation has focused on improving governance and production capacity. The company, which employs nearly 500 workers and serves more than 200 domestic and foreign customers, has been developing a smart factory in phases.



The firm invested about 1.2 billion VND (over 45,900 USD) in the first phase in 2023 to build the initial foundation and nearly 3 billion VND in the second phase in 2024 to upgrade software for its paper packaging workshop. It is now implementing the third phase, with an estimated investment of 5 billion VND in hardware and software, to expand digitalisation to its plastic packaging plant and other workshops.



The transformation has replaced manual recording and delayed Excel-based data entry with an Internet of Things (IoT) system that collects and update production data in real time. Information on output, production status, machinery and maintenance is now available on a centralised system, enabling faster, more precise and more transparent decision-making.



Alongside the application of IoT, the company is gradually standardising its processes, data and production stages while training its staff to adapt to the new management approach.



An electronic circuit board inspection line at a Korean-invested company in Yen Phong Industrial Park, Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, Ha Thanh Fashion JSC in Hoang Van commune has focused on production automation. Over the past three years, it has invested about 18 billion VND in nearly 100 types of machinery, including two automatic cutting machines and eight automatic fabric-spreading machines. A programmable automatic cutter can perform work equivalent to three to four manual workers, while an automatic fabric spreader can replace five to seven workers and improve accuracy.



The company has also trained technicians and workers to ensure efficient equipment operations.



Its General Director Le Xuan Trang said technology is crucial to quality control, particularly when working with major foreign partners that impose strict product standards. The company targets revenue of about 600 billion VND in 2026, up 7.1%.



From data digitalisation and production management to automation, businesses are pursuing the same goal – reducing time, raising productivity, improving quality control and better meeting customer requirements, thereby strengthening their ability to deeply join the supply chains of major and foreign-invested enterprises.



Creating momentum for SMEs



In 2025, SMEs in Bac Ninh contributed about 30.1% of the provincial GRDP and more than 30% of total social investment, while generating jobs and serving as a major source of state budget and trade revenue. Yet SMEs still face difficulties in accessing support policies, credit and technology investment.



To address these challenges, Bac Ninh has provided consulting, training and digital platform support, including digital signatures for 1,734 SMEs with total funding of 3.86 billion VND.



For 2026–2030, local authorities plan targeted support based on each enterprise’s demand and digital readiness, from assessment and consulting to the application of digital technologies, platforms and artificial intelligence.



By 2030, at least 15,000 SMEs are expected to receive support in digital transformation assessment, piloting, consulting, training and capacity building, with at least 8,000 applying digital technology products, platforms and AI solutions.



Mai Son, Standing Vice Chairman of the Bac Ninh People’s Committee, said the province looks to support businesses in developing digital transformation roadmaps tailored to their respective industries while connecting them with a network of consultants and covering consultancy service fees.



Businesses will also receive assistance in accessing and applying digital technology products and solutions, digital platforms, AI, innovation and technology transfer, he said.|



The province is set to help firms rent or purchase digital transformation solutions to boost automation and operational efficiency, and provide preferential interest rates for the loans funding technology application and transfer. At the same time, it will strengthen digital skills training, develop broadband and 5G infrastructure in industrial parks and high-tech zones, and promote cooperation among businesses, training institutions, research institutes and technology companies.



These measures are expected to help SMEs improve productivity, quality and governance efficiency while meeting increasingly stringent standards and gradually integrating more deeply into the supply chains of major and foreign-invested enterprises./.