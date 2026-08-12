Business

Vietnam, UK seek new growth drivers in technology, logistics

British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation as Vietnam - UK relations have been upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He said technology, finance, innovation and digital transformation are opening up new opportunities for cooperation, enabling businesses from both countries to connect, share experience and explore investment and business opportunities.

Delegates at the Vietnam-UK High-Level Conference 2026. (Photo: moit.gov.vn)
Delegates at the Vietnam-UK High-Level Conference 2026. (Photo: moit.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-UK High-Level Conference 2026 was held in Hanoi on August 12, aimed at boosting the two countries’ cooperation in areas offering new growth potential, such as artificial intelligence (AI), fintech, crypto assets, commodity derivatives markets and logistics.

Speaking at the event, British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation as Vietnam - UK relations have been upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He said technology, finance, innovation and digital transformation are opening up new opportunities for cooperation, enabling businesses from both countries to connect, share experience and explore investment and business opportunities.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said bilateral trade and investment ties have continued to grow. Two-way trade reached a record high of nearly 9.4 billion USD in 2025 and nearly 6 billion USD in the first seven months of 2026, up 14.5% year on year.

By the end of 2025, UK investors had 623 projects in Vietnam with total registered capital of nearly 4.7 billion USD, mainly in finance, industry, energy, technology and logistics.

According to Thang, the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) and the UK's accession to the CPTPP have expanded market access, strengthened supply chains, and created conditions for businesses from both countries to pursue long-term investment.

She said the upgrade of the bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership provides a broader framework for deeper cooperation in trade, investment, finance, science and technology, green transition and digital transformation.

From a financial cooperation perspective, Deputy Minister Thang said Vietnam is entering a new stage of development that requires renewing growth model, enhancing productivity and more effectively mobilising domestic and international resources.

In this process, the establishment of an international financial centre in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang is a strategic priority aimed at developing a modern, transparent and competitive financial ecosystem aligned with international standards and serving the real economy.

Vietnam values the UK’s expertise in legislation, governance, risk-based supervision, regulatory sandboxes and investor protection. At the International Financial Centre Conference held in Hanoi in March, the UK shared its experience in commodity derivatives markets, laying the groundwork for further technical cooperation and the development of specific products.

Thang said Vietnam aims to develop a transparent, safe and professional commodity trading and derivatives market linked to real economic activity and the risk-management needs of producers and import-export businesses.

Such instruments could help businesses in sectors including coffee, rubber, metals, energy, animal feed, textiles and transport manage pricing and market risks.

Logistics is another promising area for cooperation. Vietnam is working to develop an integrated, modern, green and digital logistics system, while the UK has strengths in trade finance, marine insurance, port technology and supply-chain management.

Thang proposed strengthening dialogue among regulators, financial institutions and businesses on regulatory frameworks for fintech, AI, data and cybersecurity, as well as greater cooperation in green finance, trade finance, logistics finance, insurance and supply-chain risk management.

In addition to discussions, the conference featured presentations by UK fintech companies and business-matching activities aimed at turning discussions into concrete partnerships and investment opportunities./.

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