Hanoi to provide free textbooks from 2026–2027 school year

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is set to provide free textbooks for general education students from the 2026–2027 school year, along with a range of other support measures at the beginning of the academic year.

The policy was announced in an official document recently signed by Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Thu Ha.

Under the document, the municipal Department of Education and Training will work with the Department of Finance to guide wards, communes and educational institutions in implementing the student support policies adopted by central authorities and the municipal People’s Council.

The measures include tuition support for preschool children and general education students, rice and school-supply assistance for students at boarding schools for ethnic students, and support for semi-boarding meals for primary school students.

The Department of Education and Training has been tasked with developing a detailed roadmap for providing free general education textbooks. The plan will specify implementation phases by school year and education level, eligible beneficiaries, textbook demand, funding sources, responsibilities and timelines, and must be submitted to the municipal People’s Committee for approval in August 2026.

The department will also coordinate with ward- and commune-level authorities and schools to determine the number of eligible students, assess textbook demand and identify existing textbooks that remain usable. The findings will form the basis for estimating annual funding needs.

The city will consider either concentrated procurement or decentralised procurement by the Department of Education and Training, local authorities and educational institutions in line with bidding regulations.

Guidelines will also be issued on textbook lending and returns, the management of textbooks as public assets, and the transfer of usable books between school libraries.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health will provide guidance on periodic health examinations for preschool children under six and students aged six to under 18 at educational institutions.

Ward- and commune-level authorities will be responsible for ensuring that all eligible students and learners, including those at private educational institutions, receive the support policies in a timely manner and in accordance with regulations./.