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AIC case in Ca Mau: Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan sentenced to 10 years in prison

The People's Court of Ca Mau province on August 12 sentenced former Chairwoman and General Director of the Advanced International Joint Stock Company (AIC) Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan to ten years in prison for "violating bidding regulations, causing serious consequences" in a case involving the inflation of equipment prices for environmental monitoring stations in the former Bac Lieu province (now Ca Mau province).

The defendants at the trial. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)
The defendants at the trial. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Ca Mau (VNA) – The People's Court of Ca Mau province on August 12 sentenced former Chairwoman and General Director of the Advanced International Joint Stock Company (AIC) Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan to ten years in prison for "violating bidding regulations, causing serious consequences" in a case involving the inflation of equipment prices for environmental monitoring stations in the former Bac Lieu province (now Ca Mau province).

The verdict was delivered after more than one day of trial over a case filed under Article 222, Clause 3 of the 2015 Penal Code. The case involves a procurement package to supply and install equipment for three automatic surface-water monitoring stations, causing losses of more than 4.4 billion VND (168,000 USD) to the State budget.

According to the investigation results, Nhan, born in 1969 and residing in Bac Ninh province, was identified as the mastermind who directed the establishment of a network of “dummy” companies to participate in bidding packages nationwide. The companies were used to manipulate bidding procedures and undermine fairness and transparency in order to help AIC win contracts.

For the Bac Lieu package, Nhan authorised AIC Deputy General Director Tran Manh Ha and Le Thi Linh Nhung, former deputy head of Project Management Office 7 at AIC, to oversee the bidding process. They used companies within AIC's network as dummy bidders, inflated quotations, colluded with the project owner and a valuation company, and submitted fabricated quotations to facilitate AIC's bid.

They also adjusted financial statements and fabricated a 2014 audit report to meet bidding qualification requirements. As a result, AIC won the package, causing losses of more than 4.44 billion VND to the State budget.

Pham Quoc Nam, former Director of the Bac Lieu Department of Natural Resources and Environment, was found to have abused his position to direct subordinates to carry out project procedures in a way that favoured AIC's bid. Bui Thi Kim Em, former Deputy Chief of Office and Chief Accountant of the department, actively assisted Nam.

Ho Tan Manh, Chairman and General Director of Southeast Asia Company, and valuation appraiser Nguyen Minh Tam were also found to have violated valuation principles and procedures when appraising the package.​

The court sentenced Ha to seven years in prison and Nhung to three years and six months. Nam received four years, while Em was sentenced to three years and six months while Manh three years and nine months, and Tam three years.​

The court concluded that all seven defendants were guilty of violating bidding regulations, causing serious consequences under Article 222, Clause 3 of the Penal Code.​

Nhan and Ha are currently wanted internationally by the Ministry of Public Security's Investigation Police Agency./.

VNA
#AIC #Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan #bidding #dummy bidders
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