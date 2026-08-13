Vietnamese top leader receives official welcome in New Zealand
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam Central Committee and President To Lam was officially welcomed by New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro in Auckland on August 13, as he began his State visit to New Zealand from August 12–14. The ceremony was held with the highest protocol accorded to a head of state and featured traditional Maori customs.
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