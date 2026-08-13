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General Secretary and President To Lam attends the official welcome ceremony, which features traditional Maori customs. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary and President To Lam attends the official welcome ceremony, which features traditional Maori customs. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary and President To Lam attends the official welcome ceremony, which features traditional Maori customs. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary and President To Lam attends the official welcome ceremony, which features traditional Maori customs. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary and President To Lam attends the official welcome ceremony, which features traditional Maori customs. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary and President To Lam attends the official welcome ceremony, which features traditional Maori customs. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro welcomes General Secretary and President To Lam. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro welcomes General Secretary and President To Lam. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro presides over the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary and President To Lam with the highest protocol accorded to a head of state. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro presides over the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary and President To Lam with the highest protocol accorded to a head of state. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary and President To Lam and Governor-General Cindy Kiro review the Guard of Honour. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary and President To Lam and Governor-General Cindy Kiro review the Guard of Honour. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
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Vietnamese top leader receives official welcome in New Zealand

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam Central Committee and President To Lam was officially welcomed by New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro in Auckland on August 13, as he began his State visit to New Zealand from August 12–14. The ceremony was held with the highest protocol accorded to a head of state and featured traditional Maori customs.

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