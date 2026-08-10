Century-old communal house preserves pioneers' legacy in Tay Ninh
More than a century on, Hiep Ninh Communal House in Tan Ninh Ward, Tay Ninh Province, continues to stand quietly amid the modern urban landscape, bearing witness to the region's early settlement, village formation and the emergence of its local community.
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