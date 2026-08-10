Century-old communal house preserves pioneers' legacy in Tay Ninh

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The traditional side gate of Hiep Ninh Communal House leads visitors into the grounds of the century-old heritage site in Tan Ninh Ward, Tay Ninh Province. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
The traditional side gate of Hiep Ninh Communal House leads visitors into the grounds of the century-old heritage site in Tan Ninh Ward, Tay Ninh Province. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
Hiep Ninh Communal House, built in the late 19th century, is closely associated with the pioneering efforts to reclaim land, establish villages and lay the foundations of the Tay Ninh community. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
Hiep Ninh Communal House, built in the late 19th century, is closely associated with the pioneering efforts to reclaim land, establish villages and lay the foundations of the Tay Ninh community. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
The spacious grounds of Hiep Ninh Communal House provide a venue for cultural and artistic events, helping preserve and promote the site's heritage value within the local community. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
The spacious grounds of Hiep Ninh Communal House provide a venue for cultural and artistic events, helping preserve and promote the site's heritage value within the local community. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
Hiep Ninh Communal House has long been an integral part of the cultural and spiritual life of Tay Ninh residents, preserving traditional values and the collective memory of generations. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
Hiep Ninh Communal House has long been an integral part of the cultural and spiritual life of Tay Ninh residents, preserving traditional values and the collective memory of generations. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
Hiep Ninh Communal House preserves memories of the region's pioneering era, when early settlers reclaimed land, founded villages and helped shape present-day Tay Ninh. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
Hiep Ninh Communal House preserves memories of the region's pioneering era, when early settlers reclaimed land, founded villages and helped shape present-day Tay Ninh. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
The original timber columns and roof trusses have been carefully preserved, providing the ancient communal house with its robust structure and spacious interior. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
The original timber columns and roof trusses have been carefully preserved, providing the ancient communal house with its robust structure and spacious interior. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
Intricately carved decorative motifs reflect the distinctive craftsmanship of traditional Vietnamese communal house architecture and the cultural aesthetics of East Asia. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
Intricately carved decorative motifs reflect the distinctive craftsmanship of traditional Vietnamese communal house architecture and the cultural aesthetics of East Asia. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
After more than a century, Hiep Ninh Communal House continues to preserve significant historical, architectural and cultural values, serving as a testament to the formation and development of the Tay Ninh community. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
After more than a century, Hiep Ninh Communal House continues to preserve significant historical, architectural and cultural values, serving as a testament to the formation and development of the Tay Ninh community. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
The central skylight allows natural light and ventilation into the communal house, enhancing the solemn atmosphere and timeless beauty of the historic structure. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
The central skylight allows natural light and ventilation into the communal house, enhancing the solemn atmosphere and timeless beauty of the historic structure. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
The distinctive architecture of Hiep Ninh Communal House embodies the enduring links between history, architecture and folk beliefs, while telling the story of pioneering settlement, village-building and the preservation of local heritage across generations. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
The distinctive architecture of Hiep Ninh Communal House embodies the enduring links between history, architecture and folk beliefs, while telling the story of pioneering settlement, village-building and the preservation of local heritage across generations. (Photo: Giang Phuong/VNA)
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Century-old communal house preserves pioneers' legacy in Tay Ninh

More than a century on, Hiep Ninh Communal House in Tan Ninh Ward, Tay Ninh Province, continues to stand quietly amid the modern urban landscape, bearing witness to the region's early settlement, village formation and the emergence of its local community.

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