Politics

Vietnam, Singapore issue Joint Statement on Technology Connectivity Strategy

Building on the Plan of Action to Implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Singapore and Vietnam, signed on October 28, 2025, both countries reaffirm their mutual interest and commitment to deepen cooperation in the areas of science and technology, innovation, connectivity, and the digital economy.

Vietnam's Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (first row, left) and Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan exchange the Vietnam-Singapore Joint Statement on Technology Connectivity Strategy. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam's Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (first row, left) and Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan exchange the Vietnam-Singapore Joint Statement on Technology Connectivity Strategy. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) - The First Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue concluded successfully on August 25 with the issuance of a Joint Statement on Vietnam-Singapore Technology Connectivity Strategy. This significant outcome of the foundational dialogue demonstrates the strong political determination of both Parties to swiftly advance the substantive and vigorous implementation of this new cooperation mechanism, thereby helping to concretise the major strategic directions of the Vietnam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The following is the full text of the Joint Statement.

JOINT STATEMENT ON VIETNAM - SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGY CONNECTIVITY STRATEGY

Vietnam and Singapore are longstanding partners and fellow ASEAN Member States, sharing a strong bilateral relationship underpinned by political trust, strong economic links, and close people-to-people ties.

Building on the Plan of Action to Implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Singapore and Vietnam, signed on October 28, 2025, both countries reaffirm their mutual interest and commitment to deepen cooperation in the areas of science and technology, innovation, connectivity, and the digital economy. Both sides agree on a shared vision for Vietnam and Singapore to become leading strategic technology partners in Southeast Asia, with both countries becoming more technologically resilient through cooperation and connectivity.

We recognise these areas as important drivers of mutual and sustainable growth for both countries, in line with our respective national strategies. Both countries recognise the role of science, technology and innovation in driving economic growth, enhancing industrial competitiveness, and supporting sustainable development. Both sides agree on the importance of promoting and strengthening exchanges of knowledge, experience, technical expertise and best practices between governments, businesses, and academia, and look forward to exploring collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including data economy, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, biotechnology, quantum technologies, and other emerging technologies. To achieve this goal, both countries agree to explore further cooperation, co-creation, co-research and co-development, with a view to building a regional innovation ecosystem where enterprises, universities and research institutes connect, innovate and grow together.

Given the transformative potential of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive innovation, productivity, and sustainable economic growth for businesses and individuals, Vietnam and Singapore both agree to deepen cooperation on the responsible and safe development, deployment and use of AI systems, drawing from regional guidelines such as the ASEAN Guide on AI Governance and Ethics. Both sides emphasise that high-quality human resource development is a foundation for sustainable technology connectivity.

Recognising the complementarities between the two innovation ecosystems, with Singapore’s strengths in research and development, data and AI governance and international connectivity, and Vietnam’s dynamic market, young workforce and growing manufacturing capabilities, both sides seek to leverage these respective strengths by facilitating trusted exchange of data between organisations to accelerate the testing, application and commercialisation of research outcomes. In this spirit, both sides will foster data-driven innovation and encourage the responsible use and transmission of cross-border data through the implementation of the ASEAN Model Contractual Clauses (MCCs) under the ASEAN Framework on Digital Data Governance, and facilitate dialogue between Singapore’s IMDA and PDPC, and Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) and Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), to exchange views on policies and best practices relating to cross-border data flows.

Both sides reaffirm their support for ASEAN's efforts to advance regional digital economic integration, including through the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA). We recognise the potential of DEFA to facilitate trusted digital trade, enhance interoperability, strengthen digital connectivity, and create new opportunities for businesses and individuals across the region.

With 2026 marking the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs), a joint venture between Sembcorp and Becamex, both sides reaffirm the success of the VSIPs as an icon of bilateral economic cooperation and look forward to the development of “VSIP 2.0”, which will integrate smart technology, advanced manufacturing, and sustainable and green systems to attract further investments. This was supported by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between A*STAR Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (A*STAR ARTC) and Becamex on the Establishment of the Vietnam Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (VAMRC) during the State Visit to Singapore by His Excellency To Lam, Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Vietnam in May 2026. The VAMRC is envisioned as an industry-facing platform to support the demonstration, deployment and scaling of smart and sustainable advanced manufacturing technologies, while strengthening technology, talent and enterprise linkages between Vietnam and Singapore.

Cooperation in all the above areas will be discussed and implemented under the Connectivity Ministerial Meeting (CMM) platform, co-chaired by Vietnam’s Minister of Finance and Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry; the MOU on digital transformation signed between Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) and Singapore’s Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI); as well as the MOU on digital development and innovation signed between Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) and MDDI. Both sides will periodically review progress, identify new priorities and initiatives through the CMM and other existing bilateral mechanisms./.

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