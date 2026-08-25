☕ Afternoon briefing on August 25

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam called for substantive reform in school governance, teaching staff, curricula, teaching and learning methods, examinations and assessment, while addressing a meeting on August 25 to review the first year of implementing Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the August 25 meeting that reviews the first year of implementing Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW. (Photo: VNA)

On August 22, 2025, the top leader signed Resolution No. 71 on breakthroughs in education and training, which sets a vision for Vietnam to build a modern, equitable and high-quality national education system by 2045. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to strengthen their capabilities, expand their scale and become a solid foundation and a steady pipeline for medium-sized and large businesses, contributing to the country’s growth targets.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 25 to mark the 20th anniversary of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (VINASME). (Photo: VNA)

The PM made the remarks at a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 25 to mark the 20th anniversary of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (VINASME), during which the Government leader presented the association with the first-class Labour Order in recognition of its outstanding contributions to economic development, social welfare, humanitarian activities and the application of scientific and technological advances. Read full story



- An official welcome ceremony was held in Singapore on August 25 for Member of the Political Bureau and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Tran Cam Tu, who is Singapore for an official visit and co-chairing of the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue.



Chan Chun Sing, Assistant Secretary-General of Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP), Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence, presided over the ceremony. Read full story



- Vietnam wishes to continue working closely with Singapore to jointly overcome the challenges of the times and create sustainable values that bring practical benefits to the two peoples and make positive contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu has stated.



Tu made the remarks at a ceremony marking Vietnam’s 81st National Day anniversary (September 2, 1945–2026), hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore on August 24, during his official visit to the city state. During the trip, he will also co-chair the inaugural Vietnam–Singapore Strategic Dialogue. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang is leading a Vietnamese delegation to the Vietnam Leadership Programme (VLP) 2026 at Columbia University in New York.



Speaking at the opening ceremony on August 24, Thang emphasised Vietnam is entering a new strategic development phase with a long-term vision and strong aspiration to realise its two centenary goals, becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed country by 2045. Read full story



- Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung met with Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Zhu on August 24 on the sidelines of the APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting in Hangzhou, China.



The two ministers exchanged views and reached agreement on a number of important measures to further promote agricultural cooperation between Vietnam and China. Read full story



- Foreign-invested businesses have welcomed Vietnam’s efforts to improve the investment environment and reform administrative procedures, particularly in taxation, customs and digital transformation, while calling for further reforms in the coming period.



Pham Quang Long, Business Development Manager at US-based Allied Movers in Vietnam, said the quality of reform should not be measured simply by the number of new regulations, but by the changes businesses actually experience in their daily operations./.Read full story

