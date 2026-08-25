Top leader orders substantive education reform

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam called for substantive reform in school governance, teaching staff, curricula, teaching and learning methods, examinations and assessment, while addressing a meeting on August 25 to review the first year of implementing Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW.



On August 22, 2025, the top leader signed Resolution No. 71 on breakthroughs in education and training, which sets a vision for Vietnam to build a modern, equitable and high-quality national education system by 2045.



At the review meeting, the leader acknowledged efforts by the Government, the Ministry of Education and Training, relevant agencies, localities, educational institutions and teachers nationwide in implementing the resolution, but noted that the past year had mainly laid the groundwork for breakthroughs, with qualitative improvements in education, teachers, learners and human resources yet to become clearly evident. Many longstanding shortcomings remain unresolved, he said.



He stressed that Resolution No. 71 requires not only fundamental and comprehensive reform but also breakthroughs in education and training. The leader urged a decisive shift from refining institutions and policies to implementation, putting the resolution into practice and delivering concrete results.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Relevant agencies should review the action programme, add missing tasks and promptly address new bottlenecks, while focusing resources on key tasks capable of generating major changes instead of launching unnecessary programmes and projects.



A priority is ensuring enough schools, classrooms and teachers, he said, calling on the Government, the ministry and localities to set clear roadmaps, responsibilities and deadlines to address shortages. No student should have their learning opportunities limited by a lack of schools, classrooms or teachers, while equitable access to quality education should be a key benchmark for implementing the resolution.



The sector should reduce rote and exam-oriented learning and promote self-study, practical experience, independent thinking, creativity and problem-solving, while cutting administrative and formalistic burdens on teachers.



He stressed that the ultimate goal of education is not scores, degrees or school rankings, but the development of well-rounded people, with greater attention to ethics, character, physical and mental health, culture, history and the arts, alongside digital skills, foreign languages, STEM, scientific thinking, creativity and adaptability.



The education sector must also firmly address negative practices such as achievement chasing, academic and examination fraud, and disguised forms of extra teaching. The action programme should set specific goals, responsibilities and measurable indicators for building an educational culture based on ethics and discipline.



Education must take the lead in preparing human resources and talent for the country’s future, he said, calling for closer links among workforce forecasting, enrolment, training, research, businesses and employment.



Regarding digital transformation and artificial intelligence, he said technology should serve education rather than replace its essence. AI should help students think more deeply and creatively, while teachers should increasingly guide thinking, inspire learners, develop their potential and nurture character.



He described education data as strategic infrastructure, calling for unified, accurate and shared databases on students and national diplomas, alongside lifelong digital learning records. Diplomas and certificates should be fully digitised to facilitate management and combat fake credentials.



As the 2026-2027 academic year approaches, the top leader said the new school year should mark a transition from laying the foundation for reforms to delivering substantive change. He affirmed that the Party, State and society would continue providing the best possible conditions for education./.