Vietnam to award 1,500 full scholarships for strategic technology training abroad

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will offer full scholarships to outstanding students and young scientists to study and conduct research in strategic technologies at leading universities worldwide under a programme approved by the Government.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau has signed Decision No. 1600/QD-TTg approving the programme, which is designed to build a high-quality workforce for strategic technology fields and support the target of making breakthroughs in science – technology development, innovation and national digital transformation.

By 2035, 1,500 Vietnamese citizens are expected to receive full scholarships for overseas study and research, including 100 undergraduate students, 400 master's students, 500 doctoral candidates and 500 postdoctoral researchers. The allocation may be adjusted in line with training needs and the state budget.

The programme targets Vietnamese citizens with strong academic or research capabilities and high development potential. Eligible candidates will be selected for fields considered important to the development of strategic technologies.

Undergraduate scholarships will target outstanding high school and first-year university students who have won top prizes in provincial- or national-level academic competitions, national science and engineering contests or international competitions organised or supported by the Ministry of Education and Training. First-year students at military and police universities with excellent academic and conduct records may also be nominated.

Master's candidates must hold a relevant bachelor's degree with an excellent academic record or equivalent, while PhD applicants must have a relevant master's degree with an academic score of at least 8.0 out of 10, or equivalent.

Postdoctoral candidates are expected to have strong research credentials, demonstrated through publications in reputable international journals, patents or applied scientific and technological achievements, as well as professional experience and development potential.

The programme will cover disciplines and training programmes directly related to the strategic technologies identified under Decision No. 21/2026/QD-TTg, dated April 30, 2026, and subsequent amendments. In cases where domestic training capacity remains insufficient, additional fields supporting the country's growth model reform may be considered.

Scholarship recipients will study at overseas institutions with strong capabilities in relevant fields and ranked among the world's top 500 by subject or discipline in reputable international rankings. Eligible programmes must be accredited or recognised in the host country and provide suitable conditions for research, technology access and transfer.

Selection will be competitive, transparent and nationwide, with criteria, quotas and results made public. Expert councils will assess applicants' capabilities, study and research plans, the quality of host institutions and supervisors, and their potential contribution after completing their programmes.

An expert guides workers on a semiconductor and high-tech production line at Amkor Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Yen Phong Industrial Park, Bac Ninh Province. (Photo: VNA)

The programme will also establish mechanisms to monitor recipients' academic and research performance and their fulfilment of post-training commitments.

Funding will come primarily from the state budget, alongside support from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals, and other lawful sources.

Overseas training and research under the programme are scheduled to begin in 2027 and continue through 2035, following the completion of scholarship mechanisms, selection criteria, procedures and plans for the use of trained personnel.

The initiative underscores Vietnam's commitment to developing a strong pool of highly qualified talent and strengthening international cooperation in strategic technologies, supporting the country's long-term goals in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation./

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