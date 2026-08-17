Sci-Tech

Legal know-how essential for content creators in digital space

The workshop highlighted that the rapid development of e-commerce, social media and digital content creation is creating significant opportunities for KOCs and KOLs, while also requiring them to improve their legal knowledge and compliance.

Nguyen Lam Thanh, a representative of TikTok Vietnam, speaks at the workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16 to provide KOCs and KOLs with practical legal knowledge on creativity and copyright in the digital space. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Lam Thanh, a representative of TikTok Vietnam, speaks at the workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16 to provide KOCs and KOLs with practical legal knowledge on creativity and copyright in the digital space. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Vietnam Copyright and Creativity Association, in coordination with the Vietnam institute for creative development and copyright, held a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16 to provide KOCs (Key Opinion Consumers) and KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) with practical legal knowledge on creativity and copyright in the digital space.

The workshop highlighted that the rapid development of e-commerce, social media and digital content creation is creating significant opportunities for KOCs and KOLs, while also requiring them to improve their legal knowledge and compliance.

Nguyen Lam Thanh, a representative of TikTok Vietnam, said 2026 has marked significant changes in the legal environment governing advertising, e-commerce and copyright. As the KOC/KOL community moves from relatively spontaneous growth towards more professional operations, creators need to review their business models and content practices and equip themselves with legal knowledge to minimise risks.

Content creators should clearly distinguish between informational content, advertising content and activities associated with product sales, he said. Each category may carry different legal responsibilities and be subject to regulations governing online information, advertising, e-commerce, consumer protection, taxation and intellectual property.

He stressed that digital platforms are increasingly using automated systems to detect potentially violating content. Depending on the severity, such content may have its visibility restricted or be removed, while accounts may face different sanctions.

For livestreaming activities, Thanh noted that absolute claims such as “the best product in Vietnam” could be flagged if creators lack appropriate evidence to substantiate them. Accounts accumulating violations may face increasingly stringent measures, ranging from temporary restrictions to suspension in serious cases.

From a copyright perspective, Bui Nguyen Hung, former Director of the Copyright Office of Vietnam and Chairman of the Vietnam Copyright and Creativity Association, said copyright issues are becoming increasingly important for content creators.

KOCs and KOLs may be subject to various legal provisions, from the Civil Code and Law on Intellectual Property to advertising regulations. When using other people’s images, music, videos or creative works, creators must establish whether they have the necessary rights to use such materials to avoid disputes.

He also highlighted copyright-related issues arising from the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in content creation. While AI can serve as a powerful creative tool, users must remain in control of the production process and pay attention to rights relating to the data and works used.

Nguyen Van Toan, Director of the Vietnam institute for creative development and copyright, stressed that legal knowledge is essential as online sales and advertising continue to expand. False or misleading advertising can harm consumers while exposing content creators to legal risks.

At the workshop, participants also discussed practical issues including the use of images, music and third-party works, quotation limits, KOC/KOL responsibilities in advertising, AI-assisted content creation, and ways to identify and minimise legal risks.

The organisers said legal awareness will not only help KOCs and KOLs avoid violations, but also contribute to building a more transparent, professional and sustainable digital creative environment./.

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