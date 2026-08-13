Finland expands opportunities for Vietnamese technology experts

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – More than 600 technology experts in Vietnam have joined the Discover Finland programme since its official launch in 2025 to explore career development opportunities in the European country, according to Business Finland, a Finnish public organisation that offers innovation funding and growth services to Finnish companies, promotes tourism, investment and attract talents to Finland.

The growing participation reflects increasing interest among Vietnamese specialists in international career opportunities that combine professional development with a high-quality working environment. Career decisions are now influenced not only by incomes but also by opportunities for international exposure, continuous learning and corporate culture.

A recent survey by Coc Coc Research and Vieclam24h found that 77% of Vietnamese workers place greater importance on a healthy and balanced working environment, indicating a clear shift in career priorities among the country's modern workforce.

Nguyen Trung, Chief Operating Officer and Chairman of the Boards of Directors of Tekai and Qaraton Technologies, said understanding culture is a key factor in succeeding when working abroad. For those seeking to develop their careers overseas, professional skills alone are not enough, he said, adding that understanding how people communicate, collaborate and make decisions is equally important to adapting successfully to a new environment.

Vietnamese experts are highly welcomed in Finland and international labour markets thanks to their strong professional expertise, he said, noting that Finland offers a working culture that matches these strengths.

He described Discover Finland as a useful platform providing Vietnamese specialists with the tools needed to advance their careers in the country.

According to Le Van Anh, Regional Manager of Work in Finland under Business Finland Vietnam, Vietnamese experts possess strong technical foundations and a proactive problem-solving mindset, making them valuable contributors to international teams.

The Discover Finland initiative was launched with the aim of providing Vietnamese experts with a transparent and reliable pathway to knowledge and information to support their career development, she said.

The programme also helps participants gain a better understanding of Finnish workplace culture and practical aspects of daily life in the country, enabling them to make informed decisions and prepare for future opportunities, Anh added.

Alongside recruitment efforts by Finnish companies, Discover Finland follows a “learning before leaving” approach.

Co-funded by the European Union (EU) and managed by the Work in Finland under Business Finland, the initiative helps experts prepare for potential employment opportunities in Finland through a range of events, webinars and free online learning resources./.

​