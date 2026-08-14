Sci-Tech

Vietnam, New Zealand can lift sci-tech, workforce training cooperation to new level: expert

The state visit to New Zealand by Party General Secretary and President To Lam has opened the door to cooperation, and the key task now is turning that opportunity into a pathway for people, students, scientists, and businesses to move forward together.

Prof. Dr Nguyen Hoang Minh, a computer science expert at Auckland University of Technology (L), grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)
Prof. Dr Nguyen Hoang Minh, a computer science expert at Auckland University of Technology (L), grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Auckland (VNA) – Vietnam and New Zealand can lift science, technology, and workforce training to a new level because their economies are highly complementary and both sides are determined to act, said. Prof. Dr Nguyen Hoang Minh, a computer science expert at Auckland University of Technology (AUT).

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) after attending events during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit, Minh, who is also Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese Knowledge Network in New Zealand (VietKnowledge NZ) and a member of the AUT Academic Board, called it a special and deeply moving experience.

After 25 years of living, studying, and working in New Zealand, he said he remains deeply attached to Vietnam, and the top leader’s presence among the Vietnamese community in New Zealand brought pride, closeness, and a heightened sense of responsibility among Vietnamese intellectuals there.

According to Minh, the state visit is not merely a diplomatic ritual. More importantly, it fostered political trust and raised ambitions for cooperation.

He said Vietnam has a young workforce, a dynamic market, and ample demand for innovation while New Zealand brings strengths in education, science, high-tech agriculture, and sustainable development. The two economies are highly complementary. The visit has opened the door to cooperation, and the key task now is turning that opportunity into a pathway for people, students, scientists, and businesses to move forward together.

The expert flagged three priority cooperation areas. First, both sides should tackle real-world challenges by directing joint work into smart agriculture, climate change response, environmental protection, digital education, and responsible artificial intelligence. Combining New Zealand’s research and commercialisation ecosystem with Vietnam’s large-scale resources, rich datasets, and dynamic young workforce would translate research into practice, moving it beyond the lab and directly into orchards, classrooms, hospitals, and enterprises.

Second, the two countries should build and maintain an effective two-way flow of knowledge. Vietnam should continue sending students and researchers to New Zealand to study, conduct research, and work. New Zealand scientists and experts should spend more time in Vietnam to tap data, markets, and field conditions.

Third, scientific cooperation should place the younger generation at the centre of all development strategies. Minh said around 20-30% of the students he supervises are Vietnamese. Education should go beyond university or postgraduate degrees, and the core goal is equipping young people to solve practical problems and build international networks as human resources form the most valuable asset determining long-term success.

Minh stressed that every initiative should spell out who is responsible, when it starts, and how results will be measured.

Innovation, he said, needs a mechanism to connect the “right people at the right time”, matching problems at Vietnamese universities with New Zealand technology and business capacity, with knowledge networks serving as a bridge. Success should be measured by the number of people trained, technologies deployed, and partnerships that last.

Affirming that patriotism can be gauged by contributions to the homeland, he expressed confidence that Vietnamese intellectuals in New Zealand have the skills, networks, and ambition to work with counterparts and turn cooperation opportunities into concrete results./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #To Lam #Vietnam-New Zealand relations #New Zealand #Auckland University of Technology #Vietnamese intellectuals in New Zealand New Zealand Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Digital transformation

Resolution in action

Related News

See more

The report “Vietnam’s Technological Leap: Sources of Success and Limitations” (Photo: screenshot)

Vietnam makes significant technological progress thanks to open-door policy: Russian expert

Dezhina, a senior researcher at the Institute of Sociology under the Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the rapid development of Vietnam’s services sector and knowledge-based industries represents a technological leap driven largely by foreign investment and government policies aimed at developing infrastructure, boosting exports and attracting FDI.

The Da Nang People’s Committee presents awards to the Top 10 projects in the Student Category of the Da Nang Innovation and Startup Competition at SURF 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang runs biggest annual startup event

Themed “A New Era of Growth – Pioneering Innovation”, the festival focused on expanding international connectivity, promoting cross-border investment cooperation and highlighting strategic technology sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, digital technology, blockchain, green technology and digital transformation.

Personnel responsible for safeguarding national digital sovereignty in cyberspace maintain a serious and focused working spirit at all times (Photo: VNA)

Protecting national security amid digital transformation, cyberspace

Cybersecurity, information security and data security risks must be identified and addressed early and from afar, with appropriate defensive measures ready to neutralise threats and protect national interests in cyberspace, said Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention (A05).

The leadership of the Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is introduced. (Photo:VNA)

Mekong Delta launches first robotics, AI research institute

Dr. Nguyen Van Quang, Rector of Nam Can Tho University, said the university is developing a value chain covering training, research, technology development, testing, technology transfer and commercialisation. The model is designed to link research more closely with practical needs, ensuring that technologies generate products and products create value for society.

Participants pose for a photo at the launch of the Daegu innovation space in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Daegu innovation space opens in Da Nang

The Daegu technology and innovation space in Da Nang will introduce Daegu’s outstanding technologies, innovative products and solutions while serving as a bridge connecting businesses, research institutes, universities and startup communities from the two cities.

The virtual assistant interface on the reception robot in Lai Hoa commune. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho builds smart, modern administration through AI application

Amid efforts to accelerate national digital transformation, localities in Can Tho city are integrating modern technologies into State administration. Beyond conventional software and online platforms, artificial intelligence (AI) is being incorporated into public administrative service processes, leading to tangible improvements in service of people and businesses.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of Conviction 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City urged to lead in developing, testing new technology models: Deputy PM

Conviction 2026, a national-level forum on Digital Assets and Artificial Intelligence, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 14, brings together representatives from State management agencies, technology companies, financial institutions, investment funds, experts, research institutes, universities and domestic and international partners, creating opportunities to connect policies, technology, resources and markets, according to Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung.

Students at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology – Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, practice applying advanced technologies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam taps global expertise to develop world-class AI workforce

The network aims to attract global Vietnamese AI talents, strengthen links among research institutions, businesses and experts to form strong research teams and promote commercialisation, while mobilising experts to advise on policies and key national AI programmes and projects.

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

As the country's science, technology and innovation hub, Ho Chi Minh City is now scrambling to build capacity for the quantum age, with workforce development at the centre of its push to seize future opportunities.

At the Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 (Photo: tapchikinhtetaichinh.vn)

Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 drives new models

NIC Deputy Director Hoang Trung Hieu shared that Vietnam is working to gradually make science, technology, and innovation its main growth drivers. Along the way, Japan stands out as one of its key partners, bringing strong capabilities in sci-tech, industry, and workforce, along with an extensive network of companies, research institutes, and universities.

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (R) and Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Sharon Claydon (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia strengthen parliamentary cooperation

the Australian Parliament looks forward to close coordination with the Vietnamese NA at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and other multilateral forums, said Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Sharon Claydon.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) receives Gianluca Pettiti, President and Chief Operating Officer of US-based Thermo Fisher Scientific, in Hanoi on August 12 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with US partner in semiconductors, biomedical technology

Vietnam welcomes leading global technology groups such as Thermo Fisher Scientific to engage more deeply in the country’s science and technology ecosystem through investment, research and development, technology transfer and human resources training, as well as cooperation with domestic research institutes, universities and businesses, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung said.