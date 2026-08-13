Health

Vietnam, Australia partner to advance cutting-edge RNA biomedical technology

The two sides aim to pursue joint investment, research, scientific publications, and the development of advanced biomedical products, leveraging the strengths of both research institutes and the two countries.

The Tam Anh Research Institute and the UNSW RNA Institute at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia, sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop RNA technology (Photo: Tam Anh Research Institute)
The Tam Anh Research Institute and the UNSW RNA Institute at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia, sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop RNA technology (Photo: Tam Anh Research Institute)

​Hanoi (VNA) - Recently, Tam Anh Research Institute and the UNSW RNA Institute at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop RNA technology, opening up prospects for next-generation medicines and vaccines for influenza, lung cancer, and colorectal cancer.

​The signing took place at an important time in bilateral cooperation, coinciding with the State Visit of General Secretary and President To Lam to Australia from August 9 to 12, as Vietnam and Australia continue to advance their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two sides aim to pursue joint investment, research, scientific publications, and the development of advanced biomedical products, leveraging the strengths of both research institutes and the two countries.

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The MoU signing ceremony takes place at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia, in the presence of the Consul General of Vietnam in Sydney. (Photo: Tam Anh Research Institute)

This marks the first time a Vietnamese research institute has established a core biomedical technology partnership with a leading Australian research institute. The RNA Institute is part of the University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), a member of the Group of Eight (Go8), a group of Australia’s leading research-intensive universities. According to the QS World University Rankings 2027, UNSW ranks 19th globally and first in Australia.

The institute is currently focusing on the research and development of mRNA vaccines against infectious diseases, such as influenza; and personalized cancer vaccines for lung and colorectal cancer. It also aims to progressively build end-to-end capabilities across the RNA technology chain, which serves as a foundation for many next-generation vaccines, biologics, and therapies.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Tung, Consul General of Vietnam in Sydney, highly appreciated the important scientific partnership between Tam Anh Research Institute and the UNSW RNA Institute, emphasizing the strategic significance of the collaboration at this particular time.

Core RNA technology

RNA (ribonucleic acid) is a biological molecule that plays a role in transmitting genetic information within cells.

If DNA is considered the “blueprint,” RNA acts as the “messenger” that brings the blueprint into production, instructing cells to produce the proteins needed for vital functions. This mechanism makes RNA a technological platform for many next-generation vaccines, biologics, and therapies.

Using the RNA platform, scientists can develop a range of technologies. For example, mRNA is used to develop vaccines and certain therapies; siRNA helps “silence” disease-causing genes; and gRNA supports gene-editing technologies.

As a result, RNA is opening up new therapeutic approaches for cancer, genetic disorders, immune-related diseases, rare diseases, and many other areas of biomedical science.

Professor Pall Thordarson, Director of the UNSW RNA Institute, said Vietnam has an opportunity to become an important driving force behind the RNA technology revolution in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Professor Thordarson, Vietnam’s experience in conducting mRNA vaccine clinical trials, together with the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizing Vietnam’s vaccine regulatory system as having reached Maturity Level 3, makes Vietnam an attractive partner for Australian researchers.

Mapping mutation profiles in lung and colorectal cancers

The value of this partnership lies not only in technology transfer but also in jointly generating data and developing solutions suited to the disease characteristics of populations in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Professor Pall Thordarson said this represents one of Vietnam’s particular scientific advantages. The number of patients and the biological characteristics of diseases in Vietnam can help fill data gaps in international databases currently being used to develop RNA-based therapies.

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Delegates from the Tam Anh Research Institute work with colleagues and visit the laboratories and Preclinical Centre at the UNSW RNA Institute. (Photo: Tam Anh Research Institute)

One research area of interest to the UNSW RNA Institute is mapping mutation profiles in lung and colorectal cancers, two diseases that impose a significant health burden in Vietnam.

As an initial focus, the UNSW RNA Institute has proposed two major research programs: developing an mRNA influenza vaccine and developing prototype personalized cancer vaccines for patients with lung or colorectal cancer.

These research directions could create direct value for Vietnam while expanding the RNA research data and capabilities of both institutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Dr. Phuong Le Tri, Executive Director of Tam Anh Research Institute, said this is the first time Vietnam has gained access to an end-to-end RNA development model, connecting foundational research, technology development, preclinical evaluation, clinical trials, and preparations for domestic manufacturing capabilities.

In the initial phase, the two sides plan to implement hands-on training programs in Australia, exchange experts, establish research protocols, and progressively develop capabilities in RNA design, synthesis, purification, quality control, and packaging.

Rather than accessing completed vaccines and biologics as in the past, the partnership with the UNSW RNA Institute enables Vietnamese scientists to participate in core technology research from the earliest stages.

While Vietnam has traditionally accessed vaccines and biologics after the underlying technologies have been fully developed, the partnership with the UNSW RNA Institute opens up new opportunities for Vietnamese scientists to jointly research core technologies from the early stages, develop safer vaccines and medicines, progressively master RNA technology, strengthen national health security, and contribute to the global biomedical innovation ecosystem./.

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