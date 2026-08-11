Nearly 2 million Ho Chi Minh City residents receive free health check-ups

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Nearly 2 million residents in Ho Chi Minh City had received free health check-ups under the city’s universal health examination programme as of August 10.



According to the municipal Department of Health, while several localities have achieved coverage rates of more than 60%, some others still have rates below 5%, highlighting considerable disparities in programme implementation.



During the initial phase, an average of only 30,000-40,000 people received check-ups each week. However, the figure has surged to 300,000-400,000 per week over the past three weeks. The sharp increase reflects stronger engagement by local authorities and healthcare facilities, as well as growing public participation.



The six localities with the highest coverage rates are Phuoc Thang ward (63.83%), An Nhon Tay commune (52.77%), Con Dao special zone (52.36%), Thanh An commune (48.12%), Xuan Thoi Son commune (41.04%) and Long Hai commune (40.11%). Meanwhile, two wards – Ben Thanh and Ban Co – had coverage rates below 5%, at 3.34% and 4.86%, respectively, as of August 10.



The department’s Director Tang Chi Thuong said the health sector will continue supporting localities with low coverage, while urging areas with higher rates to reach residents who remain underserved, particularly senior people, persons with disabilities and those facing difficulties in travelling, ensuring broader and more equitable access to healthcare./.

VNA