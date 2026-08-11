Health

Nearly 2 million Ho Chi Minh City residents receive free health check-ups

According to the municipal Department of Health, while several localities have achieved coverage rates of more than 60%, some others still have rates below 5%, highlighting considerable disparities in programme implementation.

Residents of Ho Chi Minh City's Binh Quoi ward receive free health check-ups. (Photo: VNA)
Residents of Ho Chi Minh City's Binh Quoi ward receive free health check-ups. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Nearly 2 million residents in Ho Chi Minh City had received free health check-ups under the city’s universal health examination programme as of August 10.

According to the municipal Department of Health, while several localities have achieved coverage rates of more than 60%, some others still have rates below 5%, highlighting considerable disparities in programme implementation.

During the initial phase, an average of only 30,000-40,000 people received check-ups each week. However, the figure has surged to 300,000-400,000 per week over the past three weeks. The sharp increase reflects stronger engagement by local authorities and healthcare facilities, as well as growing public participation.

The six localities with the highest coverage rates are Phuoc Thang ward (63.83%), An Nhon Tay commune (52.77%), Con Dao special zone (52.36%), Thanh An commune (48.12%), Xuan Thoi Son commune (41.04%) and Long Hai commune (40.11%). Meanwhile, two wards – Ben Thanh and Ban Co – had coverage rates below 5%, at 3.34% and 4.86%, respectively, as of August 10.

The department’s Director Tang Chi Thuong said the health sector will continue supporting localities with low coverage, while urging areas with higher rates to reach residents who remain underserved, particularly senior people, persons with disabilities and those facing difficulties in travelling, ensuring broader and more equitable access to healthcare./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #Ho Chi Minh City residents #free health check-ups Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

For a healthy Vietnam

Related News

See more

Spraying insecticide to prevent dengue fever in Dan Hoa commune, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi steps up dengue prevention as cases rise

According to the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC), 316 dengue cases were recorded across 74 communes and wards in the city from August 7-14, up 81 from the previous week. Eleven new outbreaks were also reported, bringing the total number since the beginning of 2026 to 63, with 24 still active.

Screening and early cancer detection using advanced medical equipment at a healthcare facility (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam targets Southeast Asia’s leading medical tourism position by 2030

Medical tourists to Vietnam currently mainly comprise overseas Vietnamese and visitors from Cambodia, Laos, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia and several European countries. Popular services include cosmetic dentistry, assisted reproduction, aesthetic medicine, general health check-ups and some advanced medical specialties.

An ambulance from the pre-hospital emergency care service in Phu Quoc special zone in An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Pre-hospital emergency care system to be launched nationwide

From 2027, the national pre-hospital emergency management platform will be put into operation, connecting data with the 113, 114 and 115 emergency call systems to facilitate rapid emergency dispatch and improve public access to emergency services.

Foreign patients travel to Vietnam for robotic cancer surgery at one-tenth of US costs

Foreign patients travel to Vietnam for robotic cancer surgery at one-tenth of US costs

With robot-assisted surgery costing tens of thousands of dollars in the US and Singapore, a growing number of international patients are traveling to Vietnam for robotic cancer surgery, including procedures for prostate, gynecological and gastrointestinal cancers, using the US made da Vinci Xi system at costs starting from just 3,000 USD.

Under a phased rollout beginning in 2026, every resident in Ho Chi Minh City will receive at least one annual health check-up or health screening. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City develops integrated multi-tier healthcare system

Under the new model, healthcare is organised into interconnected levels based on people's needs rather than administrative boundaries. Patients can move seamlessly between levels while their electronic health records and treatment information remain connected through digital platforms, referral systems, telemedicine, electronic medical records, and integrated health databases.

Doctors conduct heart and lung examinations for workers. (Photo: VNA)

Draft policy encourages people to prepare for old age from middle age

A draft circular guiding the implementation of the National Target Programme on Health Care, Population and Development (2026-2035) marks a shift from focusing solely on elderly care to encouraging healthy and independent ageing through early preparation. It covers healthy lifestyles, regular health check-ups, financial planning, suitable employment and home-based elderly care skills.

The meeting between the Vietnam Military Medical University delegation and leaders of the Lao Ministry of National Defence in Vientiane (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos deepen military medical cooperation

Since 1954, Vietnam Military Medical University has trained 687 Lao military medical personnel, including 322 doctors, 67 master's degree holders, 10 doctorate holders, and dozens of specialist physicians, alongside hundreds of pharmacists and medical technicians.

Vietnam's first penis transplant from a brain-dead donor is successfully performed at Viet Duc University Hospital. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam reaches new milestone in reconstructive transplant surgery

As the first operation of its kind in Vietnam, the hospital spent months developing treatment protocols, studying international experience and assembling a multidisciplinary team that included experts in transplantation, andrology, microsurgery, anaesthesia, immunology and pathology.

Dr. Nguyen Thanh Xuan is performing brain surgery on a patient (Photo published by VNA)

National strategy aims to build advanced medical ecosystem

Vietnam's adjusted healthcare network master plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, also outlines a regional structure covering the country's six socio-economic regions. It envisages 17 provincial general hospitals serving regional functions, at least one highly specialised hospital in each region, and at least one advanced medical facility in every province and city.