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Key highlights of the Viet Nam–New Zealand Joint Statement

Vietnam and New Zealand have issued a joint statement on the occasion of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to New Zealand from August 12-13.

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#New Zealand #Vietnam - New Zealand cooperation #joint statement
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