Culture - Sports

International Women’s Beach Volleyball Tournament draws 16 teams

Teams from Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and Japan are competing in the event. Vietnam has fielded eight teams, including three national squads and five teams from Khanh Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Can Tho and An Giang.

International Women’s Beach Volleyball Tournament brings together 16 teams from seven countries - Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and Japan (Photo: VNA)
International Women’s Beach Volleyball Tournament brings together 16 teams from seven countries - Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and Japan (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) — The 2026 International Women’s Beach Volleyball Tournament opened at NovaWorld Phan Thiet in Tien Thanh ward, Lam Dong province, on August 14, bringing together 16 teams from seven countries.

The tournament is part of Sports Festival 2026, jointly organised by the Vietnam People’s Public Security Sports Association under the Ministry of Public Security, the Lam Dong provincial People’s Committee and NovaGroup.

Teams from Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and Japan are competing in the event. Vietnam has fielded eight teams, including three national squads and five teams from Khanh Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Can Tho and An Giang.

The teams are divided into four groups for a round-robin stage, with the top two from each group advancing to the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals and finals. The tournament follows the International Volleyball Federation’s 2x2 rules.

Organisers said the event provides an important opportunity for Vietnamese and international teams to gain competitive experience and prepare for upcoming regional competitions, while promising intense action with the participation of strong beach volleyball teams from across Asia and beyond.

The tournament is a highlight of Sports Festival 2026 in Lam Dong, helping promote the province as a destination for major national and international sporting events and support the development of beach tourism linked to sports.

The opening day featured an exciting clash between Thailand and Singapore, drawing tourists and beach volleyball fans to NovaWorld Phan Thiet.

The tournament runs through August 16, with prizes to be awarded to the top four teams./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #International Women’s Beach Volleyball Tournament #beach volleyball #Lam Dong Lam Dong
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