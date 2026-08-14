Culture - Sports

Hanoi emerges as international music hub

The Hanoi Jazztival 2026, themed “Hanoi Jazz – Music Without Borders,” will take place from September 17-19 at a range of cultural venues, including the Hanoi Opera House, Ly Thai To Garden, Thang Long Theatre and the Vietnam Women’s Museum.

People’s Artist Quyen Van Minh performs at the launch of the Hanoi Jazztival 2026 project. (Photo: VNA)
People’s Artist Quyen Van Minh performs at the launch of the Hanoi Jazztival 2026 project. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) — Hanoi is positioning itself as an international music destination, with a series of major cultural and music events scheduled for the capital this autumn, bringing global artists to Vietnam while showcasing the city’s cultural heritage.

The Hanoi Jazztival 2026, themed “Hanoi Jazz – Music Without Borders,” will take place from September 17-19 at a range of cultural venues, including the Hanoi Opera House, Ly Thai To Garden, Thang Long Theatre and the Vietnam Women’s Museum.

The festival is expected to feature renowned artists and bands from the US, France, the Republic of Korea, Japan and other countries, alongside leading Vietnamese jazz musicians such as Quyen Van Minh and Longwaits Ensemble.

Le Thi Anh Mai, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, told Lao dong (Labour) Newspaper that the event is being developed as an annual international cultural and artistic programme, helping promote Hanoi’s creative cultural industries and strengthen its position on the international music festival map.

The festival will also connect music with Hanoi’s architecture, heritage and urban life, contributing to the city’s goal of taking its image to the world and bringing the world closer to Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the second World Culture Festival will be held at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in October, featuring a series of cultural and artistic activities. A highlight will be the “Concert of Five Continents,” bringing together artists from different countries for performances combining Vietnamese and international musicians and instruments.

Another major attraction will be BigBang’s 2026-2027 WORLD TOUR IN HANOI, scheduled for October 24-25 at My Dinh National Stadium.

The two-night concert marks the group’s first world tour as a full group in nine years, featuring G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung in a 33-show stadium tour worldwide. Ticket sales began with VIP access on August 13, with general sales scheduled for August 17.

The concert is expected to draw large numbers of Vietnamese and international fans, providing a significant boost to Hanoi’s tourism and service sectors.

Beyond entertainment, the growing lineup of international music events is opening new opportunities for Hanoi to promote its cultural identity, attract visitors and turn culture into a driver of economic growth.

Hanoi authorities hope concertgoers will become “tourism ambassadors,” helping spread the capital’s image while strengthening its soft power and reinforcing its position as a creative, globally connected city./.

VNA
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