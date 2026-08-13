Jazz melodies connect Hanoi with the world

​Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Jazztival 2026, themed “Jazz Hanoi – Melodies Without Borders”, will take place from September 17-19 in the capital, the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced at a press conference on August 12.

The festival will bring together renowned artists and bands from the US, France, the Republic of Korea, Japan and other countries, alongside prominent Vietnamese jazz artists such as Quyen Van Minh and the Longwaits Ensemble. It is expected to offer high-quality artistic programmes while promoting cultural exchange and cooperation and developing a jazz network between Vietnam and the international community.

Le Thi Anh Mai, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the organisers aim to develop Hanoi Jazztival into an annual international jazz festival, creating a cultural brand for Hanoi with regional recognition and global reach.

The festival demonstrates the capital’s commitment to implementing the Party and State’s policies on developing the cultural industries and further enhancing Hanoi’s status as a UNESCO Creative City.

Members of the festival organising committee answer questions from the press. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi Jazztival 2026 will also serve as the starting point for a series of international arts events that Hanoi is developing, alongside the Thang Long-Hanoi Festival, World Cultural Festival and Hanoi International Film Festival.

On September 17, the festival will open with the “Jazz & Streets” exhibition, the “Woman in Jazz” programme and the launch ceremony of “Sounds of Hanoi Jazz”, combining the opening ceremony with performances by Vietnamese and international jazz artists.

On September 18, dialogue and networking activities will continue with the international seminar “Hanoi and Jazz”, the workshop “Jazz Language in Traditional Music”, a Jam Jazz Session, the “Jazz Without Borders” concert and jazz nights at clubs.

The festival will conclude on September 19 with Street Jazz on the Hoan Kiem pedestrian street, the “Jazz and Heritage” programme at the 22 Hang Buom Arts and Culture Centre, and the Hanoi Jazztival 2026 Gala at the Octagonal House near Hoan Kiem Lake.

The festival aims to establish a distinctive identity for “Vietnamese Jazz”, bring jazz closer to the public and strengthen exchanges and cooperation between Vietnamese artists and the international jazz community./.​