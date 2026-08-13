Sci-Tech

FPT-Mila partnership to help advance AI development in Vietnam: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung called on FPT and Mila to make practical products the ultimate benchmark of their cooperation, shifting from pure research towards measurable outcomes ranging from core technologies and inventions to commercialised solutions.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (fifth from left) and delegates witness the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement for the next phase between FPT Corporation and Mila – Quebec AI Institute of Canada. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (fifth from left) and delegates witness the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement for the next phase between FPT Corporation and Mila – Quebec AI Institute of Canada. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung attended a ceremony in Hanoi on August 13 for the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement for the next phase between FPT Corporation and Mila – Quebec AI Institute of Canada.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy PM acknowledged and congratulated the two sides on their cooperation achievements and research plans for the coming period.

He stressed that the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW identifies science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of national development. With Vietnam’s Law on Artificial Intelligence taking effect on March 1, 2026, the country has joined a group of pioneers, alongside the European Union and the Republic of Korea, in adopting dedicated legislation to establish a comprehensive legal framework for AI, manage risks and promote innovation.

Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW also underscores the need to renew the development model and promote science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, with AI given top priority.

To realise these resolutions, the Government and the Prime Minister have introduced a series of policies and mechanisms for AI development, including Decree No. 142/2026/ND-CP detailing the implementation of the Law on Artificial Intelligence and a national programme on AI human resources development through 2030, with a vision to 2035. The Government is also directing the Ministry of Science and Technology to develop a national AI strategy for submission to the PM.

Vietnam regards international cooperation as a key pillar for connecting knowledge, mobilising global resources and working with international partners to build a humane and sustainable global AI ecosystem.

Against this backdrop, the FPT-Mila partnership aligns with Vietnam’s AI development priorities, helping deliver practical solutions to major national challenges while creating added value for the community. It will also support Vietnam’s proactive participation in global value chains and contribute to shaping global AI governance standards.

The Deputy PM called on FPT and Mila to make practical products the ultimate benchmark of their cooperation, shifting from pure research towards measurable outcomes ranging from core technologies and inventions to commercialised solutions.

He also urged the two sides to prioritise high-quality AI talent development, empower young Vietnamese scientists and talents to join global research programmes, and address major national challenges.

Emphasising safe, trustworthy and responsible AI, he called for transparency, data security and system safety to be built into AI systems from the design stage, while encouraging the two sides to contribute to AI governance frameworks and standards that meet international practices and suit Vietnam’s circumstances.

Dung further called for stronger links among research institutes, universities and businesses, with resources focused on key challenges in manufacturing, healthcare, education and digital infrastructure.

FPT CEO Nguyen Van Khoa pledged to turn the Deputy PM’s guidance into concrete programmes and products, promote safe and responsible AI, nurture young talent, and expand a collaborative ecosystem.

He expressed confidence that cooperation between FPT and Mila, as well as broader Vietnam-Canada ties, will continue to expand and generate practical benefits for both countries./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung #FPT Corporation #Mila – Quebec AI Institute of Canada
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