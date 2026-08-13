Vietnamese delegation attends international communist, workers’ parties meeting in Cuba

​Havana (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Vu Hai Ha, member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, attended the 24th International Meeting of Communist and Workers’ Parties (IMCWP) and the first international seminar themed “Fidel: Legacy and Future” in Havana, Cuba from August 7-12.

The 24th IMCWP, hosted by the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) from August 7-9, was held under the theme “Defending and honouring the legacy of the Cuban Revolution on the centenary of Fidel’s birth; deepening solidarity with socialist Cuba; strengthening our joint actions; and uniting our forces for peace and against imperialist aggression”. It brought together nearly 200 international delegates from 48 communist and workers’ parties from around the world.

Addressing the meeting, Ha highlighted the Cuban Revolution as a shining symbol of the struggle for national independence, sovereignty and social justice worldwide. The thoughts and example of Fidel Castro, together with President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, represent two major symbols of the international communist and workers’ movement, he added.

He affirmed Vietnam’s solidarity with Cuba amid the major difficulties facing the country, stressing that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always follow, share and strongly support the just cause of the Cuban people. He called for solidarity and joint efforts to safeguard peace and end blockade, embargo and unilateral coercive economic measures against Cuba, which run counter to international law and the United Nations Charter.

The Vietnamese delegation also briefed participants on the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the CPV and Vietnam’s development orientations and policies in the new period, affirming the country’s steadfast pursuit of national independence associated with socialism and adherence to Marxism-Leninism and President Ho Chi Minh’s thought.

An overview of the first international seminar on the theme "Fidel: Legacy and Future" (Photo: VNA)

As part of the visit, the delegation attended the first international seminar “Fidel: Legacy and Future” in Havana, part of a series of activities marking the 100th birth anniversary of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, with the participant of more than 1,000 international delegates from 63 countries.

At the seminar, Cuba launched a 15,000-page collection of selected works by Fidel Castro, which was printed and presented by Vietnam.

In opening remarks, Ha said three values of contemporary significance converged in Fidel Castro’s legacy – national independence, national sovereignty and social justice.

He reaffirmed Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence and self-reliance and its commitment to “standing together, cooperating and developing together” with Cuba. He also expressed profound gratitude on the 60th anniversary of Fidel’s mortal words, “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed even its blood,” made on January 2, 1966.

At a forum on “Fidel and Parliamentary Diplomacy”, Ha noted that despite profound global changes, Fidel’s legacy remains relevant, encompassing steadfastness in independence and sovereignty, international solidarity and the aspiration for justice. He underscored similarities between the thoughts of Ho Chi Minh and Fidel on the role of parliaments in safeguarding national will and serving the people, while calling for stronger practical cooperation with Cuba in healthcare, education, agriculture, digital transformation and sustainable development.

During the visit, Ha and the delegation met with President of National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández and Permanent member of the Secretariat of PCC Central Committee Roberto Morales Ojeda, conveying regards from Vietnamese Party and State leaders to Cuban leaders.

The two sides reaffirmed their fraternal bonds, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation, nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries.

The delegation also met with First Vice President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) Noemi Rabaza and heads of delegations from IMCWP member parties from Laos, Japan, the UK, Portugal, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela to discuss ways to strengthen contacts and cooperation, contributing to closer ties between the two countries.

During the stay, Ha and the delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy and laid flowers at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in a park named after him in Havana./.