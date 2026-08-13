Politics

Top Vietnamese leader meets with New Zealand Governor-General in Auckland

The Governor-General highlighted the historic significance of the visit as the first time a Vietnamese leader has visited New Zealand in both capacities of General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of the State.

The meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and New Zealand Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro in Auckland on August 13, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
The meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and New Zealand Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro in Auckland on August 13, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Auckland (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with New Zealand Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro in Auckland on August 13 (local time), following an official welcome ceremony held at the Government House as part of his state visit to New Zealand.

The Governor-General highlighted the historic significance of the visit as the first time a Vietnamese leader has visited New Zealand in both capacities of General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of the State.

Impressed by Vietnam’s rapid development and growing international standing, she said that although New Zealand and Vietnam are separated by a vast ocean, they are connected by a shared aspiration for a stable, peaceful and prosperous region. Against the backdrop of increasing global uncertainty, she stressed the need for the two countries to further strengthen cooperation.

She also noted that bilateral ties have advanced not only on the foundation of strong political trust but also through people-to-people connections, particularly the Vietnamese community of around 15,000 in New Zealand.

Sharing her fondness for Vietnamese culture and cuisine, the Governor-General stressed that bilateral relations are built not only through government-to-government ties but also through links among universities, families and communities. She expressed her belief that the top Vietnamese leader’s state visit this time will not only promote bilateral cooperation but also deepen bonds between the two countries and their people.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and New Zealand Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at their meeting in Auckland on August 13, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam thanked the Governor-General, leaders and people of New Zealand for their warm, thoughtful and culturally distinctive welcome extended to the Vietnamese delegation.

He spoke highly of Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro’s role in promoting initiatives on social wellbeing, nature conservation, public understanding and community cohesion, while noting New Zealand’s increasingly prominent role, reputation and positive image in the region and the world.

The leader also shared Vietnam’s achievements after four decades of Doi Moi (Renewal), as well as an overview of the country’s socio-economic situation and major development orientations.

General Secretary and President Lam spoke highly of the more than half a century of Vietnam–New Zealand relations, which have been nurtured by political trust, mutual respect and sincere affection between the two countries' people. New Zealand has always been a trusted friend and partner of Vietnam, with great support to Vietnam in human resources training and official development assistance (ODA) in various fields, including agriculture, climate change response, disaster recovery and education, he said.

He thanked the Governor-General for her contributions to fostering the friendship between the two countries, expressing his belief that New Zealand will continue to be an important partner accompanying Vietnam in its industrialisation, modernisation and international integration. He proposed that Governor-General Kiro continue to promote development cooperation programmes in Vietnam in education, agriculture, climate change response and gender equality.

Highlighting the 15,000-strong Vietnamese community in New Zealand as a bridge of friendship between the two countries, General Secretary and President Lam expressed his hope that Governor-General Kiro will continue to pay attention to and create favourable conditions for the community to further develop, make positive contributions to New Zealand society and strengthen bilateral relations.

He also suggested that New Zealand support Vietnam in English language teaching, contributing to the successful implementation of the plan to make English a second language in Vietnam.

Welcoming and agreeing with the proposals, the Governor-General said she will continue to support and pay attention to development issues between the two countries, particularly education, which she regarded as an important bridge of friendship between the two nations and their peoples.

At the meeting, the two sides agreed to bring the Vietnam–New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into a new phase. General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that in the capacity as coordinator of ASEAN–New Zealand relations for 2024-2027, Vietnam will make every effort to deepen bilateral relationship and make it more substantive.

The Governor-General expressed her appreciation for Vietnam's support in its role as coordinator of ASEAN–New Zealand relations, stressing that the two countries have significant potential for cooperation not only bilaterally but also on multilateral issues.

The two sides agreed to continue close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, contributing to a peaceful, stable, cooperative and development-oriented environment in the region and the world.

On the occasion, the top Vietnamese leader invited the Governor-General of New Zealand to visit Vietnam. Accepting the invitation, Kiro once again expressed her affection for Vietnam and its people, describing Vietnam as a resilient nation, and said she looks forward to visiting Vietnam soon./.

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