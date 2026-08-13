Politics

☀️ Morning digest on August 13

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's meeting with Vietnamese Embassy staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in New Zealand, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung's receptions for the Singaporean and Israeli ambassadors, and the 8th Vietnam–Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting are among news highlights on August 12 evening.

☀️ Morning digest on August 13

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation met with Vietnamese Embassy staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in New Zealand and South Pacific island countries in Auckland on August 12 evening (local time).

He described overseas Vietnamese as “ambassadors” who help promote Vietnam's positive image internationally, and urged them to maintain solidarity, preserve national pride and cultural traditions, and make practical contributions to the country's development. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh in Hanoi on August 12, during which he affirmed that Singapore remains one of Vietnam’s leading important partners in the region.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh in Hanoi on August 12. (Photo: VNA)

Highlighting positive outcomes in Vietnam-Singapore cooperation across all areas, particularly since bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2025, the PM proposed that the two sides maintain and step up high-level visits and exchanges at all levels. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hailed Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Yaron Mayer's contributions to the positive development of the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Israel over the past four years, at a farewell meeting in Hanoi on August 12.

The Government leader noted that bilateral trade has continued to grow, reaching 3.63 billion USD in 2025, up nearly 12% from the previous year. He said the two countries still have considerable room to expand cooperation, particularly in science and technology, innovation, smart agriculture and the circular economy. Read full story

– Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh and Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Sharon Claydon discussed measures to strengthen cooperation between the two legislatures during their meeting in Canberra on August 12.

The two sides shared the delight at the positive developments in the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They highlighted the role of parliamentary friendship groups and bilateral and multilateral mechanisms in promoting ties between the Vietnamese National Assembly and Australian Parliament. Read full story

– Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh received in Hanoi on August 12 a delegation from the US House of Representatives, led by Chairman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce Tim Walberg.

Affirming that Vietnam regards the US as one of its top strategic partners, Thanh said Vietnam wishes to further advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US in a substantive and in-depth manner on the basis of respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political systems. Read full story

– Vietnam's Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong co-chaired the 8th Vietnam–Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM-8) in Canberra on August 12.

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The 8th Vietnam–Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM-8) in Canberra on August 12. (Photo: VNA)

The two sides held extensive discussions on bilateral ties and regional and international issues of shared concern. Read full story

– The Vietnam-UK High-Level Conference 2026 was held in Hanoi on August 12, aimed at boosting the two countries’ cooperation in areas offering new growth potential, such as artificial intelligence (AI), fintech, crypto assets, commodity derivatives markets and logistics.

Speaking at the event, British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation as Vietnam - UK relations have been upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He said technology, finance, innovation and digital transformation are opening up new opportunities for cooperation, enabling businesses from both countries to connect, share experience and explore investment and business opportunities. Read full story./.

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